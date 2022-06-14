Gehl Foods, LLC establishing operations in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gehl Foods, LLC (Gehl Food & Beverage Companies), a leading food and beverage manufacturing company, today announced it has established operations in Colleton County. The company’s $46 million investment is creating 106 new jobs.

Founded in 1896, Gehl Food & Beverage Companies is a market-leading producer of dairy-based and dairy alternative shelf-stable beverages, cheese sauces, soups, broths, teas, wine and spirits and much more.

Located at 181 Crescent Way in Walterboro, the company has opened Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast, its first East Coast operation. The company also has facilities in the Midwest (Gehl Food & Beverage) and the West Coast (California Natural Products).

Operations at the Colleton County facility are online. Individuals interested in joining the Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast is an ideal fit for further building on our growth in shelf-stable beverages while maximizing our supply chain. We look forward to the many opportunities that will come with the addition of our newest location in Walterboro.” -Gehl Foods, LLC CEO Craig Lemieux

“Agribusiness is a leading industry in South Carolina, and it’s exciting to see Gehl Foods, LLC add their newest operation – Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast – in Colleton County. This $46 million investment and 106 new jobs will make a significant impact in one of our state’s rural communities, and we look forward to the company’s success in the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has a proud tradition in agribusiness, and we welcome Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast to the growing roster of businesses within that sector. We look forward to the great work they will accomplish here for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of our state’s booming agribusiness industry, I’m pleased to welcome Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast to South Carolina. This storied agribusiness company will enhance our reputation as a great place for food manufacturing, along with creating new jobs.” -South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers

“Every good job provides a brighter future for a family, and we appreciate Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast’s investment in our county. We are pleased that Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast chose Colleton County, which provides an outstanding distribution location on I-95 with easy access to major seaports and our outstanding workforce.” -Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh

“Gehl Food & Beverage Southeast will be a great addition to our diverse manufacturing and processing community, and we welcome them to the SouthernCarolina region of South Carolina. We look forward to working with the company and supporting their operations. Congratulations to Colleton County!” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls