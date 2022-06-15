Submit Release
AnalyticsIQ Hires Theresa Blue to Lead Financial Services Partnerships

Blue joins AnalyticsIQ, a leading predictive analytics and data innovator, to deepen relationships with financial services organizations

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator, is pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran, Theresa Blue, to lead their end-user partnerships in the financial services industry.

Blue has over 20 years of experience in the data and analytics industry, helping blue-chip brands across a variety of verticals achieve their goals. At AnalyticsIQ, Blue will draw on her expertise to expand AnalyticsIQ's partnerships in the financial services space. She will help finserv and fintech brands utilize AnalyticsIQ's predictive marketing data to deeply understand and best serve their customers and prospects, all in a compliant manner.

“I’m so excited to be joining an innovative company and tight-knit team at AnalyticsIQ,” says Blue. “AnalyticsIQ takes a consultative approach to all their partnerships, and I love working with clients and prospects to identify and solve problems. I can’t wait to help brands exceed their marketing goals by leveraging the most predictive consumer and business data available.”

Prior to joining AnalyticsIQ, Blue was focused on the strategy creation which ultimately led to her winning many large, enterprise opportunities with Fortune 500 brands and more.

“Theresa’s experience and success in our industry over the past two decades in extremely impressive and a valuable addition to AnalyticsIQ,” says Dave Kelly, founder and CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “We're thrilled she has joined our team and know that she will continue to drive growth within one of our largest and most successful verticals.”

To learn more about the AnalyticsIQ team and the company's suite of predictive data solutions, including PeopleCore for B2C marketing, BusinessCore for B2B applications, and B2B2C data linkage capabilities, visit https://analytics-iq.com.

About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading predictive analytics and marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B marketers understand how and why individuals make decisions regardless of whether they are at home or at work. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases provide unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. AnalyticsIQ data helps blue-chip brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the AnalyticsIQ team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists has over 100 years of collective analytical experience. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Travis Meeks
AnalyticsIQ
+1 888-612-4309
email us here

