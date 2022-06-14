Submit Release
State Board of Education President Issues Statement on Selection Process for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Release date: 6/14/2022

On June 13, the Ohio Ethics Commission released a letter, dated May 2, to the Ohio Department of Education indicating the Ethics Commission sought additional information pertaining to the selection process for the superintendent of public instruction.

On May 3, as asked by the Ethics Commission, State Board members were made aware of the letter and complied with the request. As the Ethics Commission indicated the possibility of inquiry, the State Board treated the letter as confidential.

The State Board completed its selection process and appointed Steve Dackin state superintendent by a vote of 14-4 on May 10. At that time, the State Board determined that Mr. Dackin’s leadership, experience, vision for the future and commitment to student success were important to keeping with the State Board’s priorities to support Ohio’s students, families and school communities.  

The State Board of Education and Ohio Department of Education remain committed to supporting a transparent process with integrity.

The Department continues to move forward under the direction of Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Stephanie Siddens.

