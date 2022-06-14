MEDIA RELASE: Maine DOE Welcomes 9 Interns for the Summer

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed nine new summer interns this year, who began their work on May 31st. The interns were selected for positions in the Maine DOE by the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute’s Maine Government Summer Internship Program. Over the course of the summer, the interns will assist in daily operations in the Maine DOE and gain professional experience and perspective. The Maine DOE is delighted to welcome the interns along with their energy and ideas.

Alexa Bryant, Communications Team Intern

Alexa Bryant is a rising junior at Middlebury College majoring in political science and minoring in Chinese. She is originally from Parkland, Florida, but now lives in Hartland, Maine. As the Communications Team Intern, Alexa is excited to publish content to the Maine DOE channels this summer. When out of office, she enjoys paddle boarding and cooking.

Erin Frankhauser, Computer Science Education Research Assistant

Erin Frankhauser is from Pittston, Maine. Currently, she is a double major in criminology and psychology at St Thomas University. After completing her undergraduate degree, she hopes to attend graduate school with the long-term goal of being a social science researcher. As a Computer Science Research Assistant this summer, she will be working with the Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist to develop and test a landscape study survey tool that will be used in the Fall of 2022.

Grace Harvey, Innovative Education Assistant

Grace Harvey is a rising junior at Colby College from Old Town, Maine. She is double majoring in sociology and science, technology and society. After Colby, she hopes to continue onto law school. This summer, Grace will be working on the Maine Opportunities for Online Sustained Education (MOOSE) team as an Innovative Education Assistant and hopes to aid in creating a more equitable learning option for students around the state.

Chase Holak, Records Management and Operations Intern

Chase Holak is a business economics major at University of Maine Farmington. He is originally from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. This summer he will be working as the Records Management and Operations Intern, assisting in procurement and ensuring that all the Maine DOE’s records are organized.

Carrie Jeffrey, Climate, Culture, and Resiliency Team Intern

Carrie Jeffrey is a George Washington University student from Blue Hill, Maine. She is double majoring in political science and journalism and minoring in graphic design. Outside of the office, she enjoys running, painting, and volunteering at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in the Butterfly Museum and Insect Zoo. This summer, she will be interning with the DOE as the Climate, Culture, and Resiliency Team Intern, and is hoping to meet a wide variety of people and gain more insight into governmental processes.

Gus LaCasse, Computer Science Education Research Assistant

Gus La Casse is from Trenton, Maine. He attends University of Maine Orono for political science and environmental ethics. This summer, he will be working on a survey pertaining to Computer Science Education in Maine schools as a Computer Science Education Research Assistant.

Cat Merkle, MTSS Framework Content and Web Development Assistant

Cat Merkle is a rising senior from New Jersey studying education and environmental science at Colby College. She was excited to come across this internship opportunity because her experience in Colby’s Education Program has inspired her to pursue a career in educational policy. In her free time, she is involved in Student Government, ultimate frisbee, Colby Cares About Kids, a cappella, and she loves to play music with her band. This summer, she is really looking forward to meeting other student interns interested in education policy and learning more about the Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS) framework as the MTSS Framework Content and Web Development Assistant.

Ella Pierce, Learning Through Technology Data and Media Assistant

Ella Pierce is from Camden, Maine. She is a rising junior at Wellesley College where she studies political science and psychology on a pre-law track. This summer, she will be working with the Learning Through Technology team to create a database of Maine schools’ social media presence and highlight the exciting and innovative happenings in Maine schools as the Learning Through Technology Data and Media Assistant.

Piper Strunk, Innovative Education Assistant

Piper Strunk is a rising junior at Bates College. She is an economics major and education minor from Cape Elizabeth, Maine. This summer she will be working with the Office of Innovation as an Innovative Education Assistant, helping to improve the existing MOOSE modules. She is thrilled to be a part of this program and looks forward to helping create meaningful and engaging educational content for all students across Maine.