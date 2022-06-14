Regional Realtor EXPO Coming to Staten Island June 29
Trade show to feature latest technological advances for real estate professionalsSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) has reinstated its annual trade show for real estate professionals after a two-year pandemic recess.
The Regional Realtor EXPO 2022 will take place June 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Hilton Garden Inn, Bloomfield, following SIBOR’S annual Top Producer breakfast. The earlier gathering will recognize the association’s top-producing members for their accomplishments in 2021.
“We’re happy to be able to bring back our most popular annual event,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “It’s our opportunity to recognize the many firms and organizations that are so vital to the success of our Realtor members. This year’s event is being chaired by Realtors Fran Reali and Gary Fleming, who are committed to making Regional Realtor EXPO 2022 the best ever – and they’re up to the task.”
With its theme being “The Future is Today,” the trade show will include 90 exhibitors who serve the Realtor community, including technology companies, lending institutions, title and legal services, builders and contractors, property appraisers, and inspectors, to name just a few.
In the technology arena, there will be demonstrations of future robotic capabilities, as well as cutting-edge advances in augmented reality.
The day will additionally include a fundraiser on behalf of the Tunnel to Towers association.
The day’s sponsors include: Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp; THINK Mortgage; US Mortgage Corp.; Cardinal Financial; ShowingTime; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; FBS; Green Street Capital LLC, and Robert DeFalco Realty.
For additional information about the trade show, contact Annmarie Izzo at SIBOR (718-928-3223), visit www.SIBORRealtorDay.com, and follow the Regional Realtor Expo page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Regional-Realtor-Expo-102457285763278).
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale.
Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here