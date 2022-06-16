NEWLY CONSTRUCTED MODERN TROPICAL ‘SUPER PRIME’ LUXURY MANSION “CASA POINCIANA” ON MARKET IN MIAMI’S EXCLUSIVE BAY POINT

Juan Zuluaga, Listing Agent and Shane Graber, Broker-Owner GRABER Realty Group Newly Constructed Modern Tropical Home for Sale in Miami's Exclusive Bay Point Ultimate Indoor-Outdoor Luxurious Living

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Poinciana, a rare, spectacular newly constructed Modern Tropical design mansion that provides ultimate South Florida luxury living, is now for sale at $11 million in Miami’s Bay Point neighborhood. This exclusive private, gated community is a favorite for celebrities, industry magnates, and Miami’s most established families.

With its clean, sleek, elegant lines and cool “C” shape design, this masterpiece retreat was designed for the utmost luxurious indoor-outdoor living, with over 11,000 square feet of structure and more than 6,700 square feet of air-conditioned interior space and extensive covered outdoor entertainment terraces, all situated around a sparkling 54.5-foot pool and courtyard. The two-story home has thoughtful, natural finishes as a reminder of its proximity to the ocean. It takes advantage of the more than half-acre lushly landscaped lot, all elevated above the flood line.

“The entire property was intentionally created so as soon as you enter the gate and turn in the long driveway you feel you arrived at your own resort, your own private oasis,” said Sebastian Olarte, an architect, builder, designer, and founder of Blanco Design + Build, who built the home. “That’s why we installed speakers along the driveway, and I personally selected more than a thousand plants of a varying leaf sizes, different sheens and colors of green to enhance the calm, tranquil environment.”

The main floor features an expansive living room that opens to spacious dining. “This was beautifully created to bring ultimate indoor-outdoor enjoyment with great flow and a relaxed, airy feeling with ten-foot ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling glass walls and doors throughout so that every room receives natural light and connects to the lush, private tropical exteriors,” said listing agent Juan Zuluaga, with GRABER Realty Group, one of the area’s top real estate brokerages.

The home’s fluidity continues to the gourmet chef’s dream kitchen with extended 13 by 6 foot eat-in island that seats six, separate breakfast room with wall wine bar, and huge media room that leads to outdoor living space with full summer kitchen. “This terrace includes custom louvers to enhance privacy, deflect wind to capture the breeze and reinforce the design aesthetic. It’s wonderful to both relax and entertain friends and family here next to the special pebble-finish pool, reminiscent of the ocean close by,” added Zuluaga. Also adjacent to the sparkling pool is a cool detached “flex-space” studio-- perfect as cabana, office, or gym.

There are six bedrooms, each with its own bath, plus a powder room. The four upstairs bedrooms, accessible by a grand staircase and elevator, all have covered terraces for privacy and to unwind in the lush surroundings. The main suite retreat includes a 20 by 23-foot bedroom, 22 by 15-foot closet, and huge spa-like bath with gorgeous, hammered copper and polished nickel soaking tub, large shower and extended double vanity. The main suite’s lengthy terrace overlooks the central courtyard, pool and hanging gardens.

ARTISAN FEATURES

Olarte built the home with bespoke touches. He searches the world for the finest features and artisans to construct his homes. They are truly international—just like Miami.

To capture the essence and proximity of the ocean, deep water Caribbean coral was selected to anchor walls and exterior floors.

Portuguese Moleanos—a limestone from the bottom of ancient seas of Portugal covers the interior first floor and kitchen countertops. Known for its strength and fine grain, this adds insulation and an incredibly natural look including small seashell fossils, reminiscent of the beach.

The upstairs floors are crafted from European white oak. Olarte hand washed the wood to highlight the natural color to have a consistent, calm color palette throughout.

A Lithuanian lighting specialist created the distinctive “sphere and fluting” plaster pendant lights evocative of Miami’s glorious Art Deco history yet fresh, modern, and future-forward.

French craftsmen hand created the exterior stucco with its unique patina. “The artistry of the craftsmen is revealed by the different sizes and weights of the hands in the French stucco finish. It’s like a painting—truly one of a kind,” added Olarte.

EXCLUSIVE LOCATION, HOT DEMAND FOR ‘SUPER PRIME’ HOMES

The exclusive Bay Point Community, established in 1937, is one of the most desired in the Miami area. “This private, gated, walled, and secured neighborhood is tightly controlled—even the roads are owned by the community,” said Shane Graber, Broker-Owner, GRABER Realty Group. Bay Point is nestled along Biscayne Bay, ideally located near Miami’s iconic Design District and just minutes to downtown and Miami Beach. “Bay Point has had a flurry of celebrity transactions recently.”

The Miami area currently is the top domestic migration location in the US, according to real estate studies. Rare are newly constructed homes. “The $10 million plus range—called ‘super prime’—has grown 376% according to our GRABER Realty Group analysis. That’s 22 times faster than the overall market for single family homes over the past two years,” added Broker Graber. “This is a result of the premiumization of Miami, as wealthy new residents, primarily in finance and tech, flock to our city especially from California and New York.”

