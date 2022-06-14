Submit Release
Ministry reviews anti-dumping measure imposed on Chinese aluminum

VIETNAM, June 14 -  

After the first review, MoIT decided to continue imposing anti-dumping duties on certain aluminium products originating from China with tax rates from 4.39 per cent to 35.58 per cent. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced the second review of anti-dumping measures imposed on some aluminium products from China.

Accordingly, it will review the anti-dumping duties imposed on products coded 7604.10.10, 7604.10.90, 7604.21.90, 7604.29.10, and 7604.29.90.

Previously, the ministry issued a decision on April 20, 2021, on the results of its first review.

On September 28, 2020, the MoIT issued a decision to impose anti-dumping duties on some aluminium products originating from China with rates ranging from 2.49 per cent to 35.58 per cent.

The ministry initiated the investigation into the anti-dumping case in January 2019. The investigation found harms to the domestic aluminium industry.

The major cause was found to be the dumping of aluminium products originating from China at margins of 2.49 per cent to 35.58 per cent.

After the first review, the ministry decided to continue imposing anti-dumping duties on certain aluminium products originating from China with tax rates from 4.39 per cent to 35.58 per cent. — VNS

