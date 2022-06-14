Submit Release
Update: Road reopened on U.S. Highway 14 West of Philip

As of this posting update (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022); U.S. Highway 14 has been reopened west of Philip.
Original release below.

For Immediate Release:  Sunday, June 12, 2022
Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

 

PHILIP, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that a section of U.S. Highway 14 is closed two miles west of Philip due to a downed power line.

Work on the downed power line requires that this section of Highway 14 be closed to through traffic. The highway is anticipated to reopen by noon on Monday, June 13, 2022. Travelers are asked to use alternate routes during the closure.

For the latest information on this road closure, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.


-30-

