Public Meetings Set for Alameda Corridor Study

The public is invited to provide their feedback on the future of the Alameda (SH 20, including Texas Street Alameda Avenue/Main Street) corridor during the scheduled last round of public meetings. The TxDOT El Paso District is conducting a corridor study of this segment of SH 20 from North Mesa Street in downtown El Paso to Shaffer Road in the Town of Tornillo. The purpose of the study is to analyze and evaluate the current and future transportation needs for the 35-mile corridor, gather feedback from stakeholders and the public, and develop an Alameda Avenue Corridor Plan.

Two public meetings with a virtual public meeting option will be conducted in an open house format from 5-7 p.m. The first will be held at Clint High School at 13890 Alameda Avenue on Wednesday, June 15 and the second is scheduled for Thursday, June 16 at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at 137 Rick Francis Street in Auditorium D.

The same content will be presented at both meetings in English, but there will be bilingual staff on site for assistance. The virtual public meeting voiceover will be available in both English and Spanish.

The study started in the Summer/Fall of 2017 and includes three rounds of public meetings. The study will result in conceptual design recommendations for the Alameda SH 20 corridor and short-, medium-, and long-term improvements that could be implemented over the next 20 years. The study is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

Community members interested in learning more about the plans but are not able to attend this round of public meetings can view details and provide feedback online by visiting TxDOT, keyword “Alameda Study.” The virtual version of the meeting will remain online until the comment deadline of July 1st.

Study area note: SH 20 is Texas Avenue in downtown El Paso from SH 20 (Mesa Street) east for approximately 2 miles. It continues southeast as Alameda Avenue to Shaffer Road in Tornillo and is referred to as Main Street in Fabens.