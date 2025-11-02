Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission October 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

10/31/25

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its October meeting.

Short Course

Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams reflected on the 99th Annual Transportation Short Couse, which was held in College Station earlier this month.

At the conference, crew members from three TxDOT Districts were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to help people in need, by helping save a life or preventing a situation from becoming life-threatening. Employees in the Pharr, Paris and Abilene districts were awarded the Extra Mile Award.

In addition, the “Big 5 Awards” were awarded to the following individuals, recognizing outstanding achievements in transportation:

Dewitt C. Greer Award: Melody Galland, Houston District Director of Maintenance

Gibb Gilchrist Award: Brenan Honey, Dallas District Director of Construction

Luther DeBerry Award: Jeff Bush, Dallas District Deputy District Engineer

Raymond E. Stotzer Jr. Award: Tony Hartzel, Northeast Texas PIO Section Director

Russell H. Perry Award: John Sharp, Texas A&M University System chancellor emeritus

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $488 million for 61 highway improvement projects, plus $35.5 million for 18 routine maintenance projects.

The commission rescinded the contract for a $7.5 million building construction project in Travis County, originally awarded in July. The project for a new hangar and ramp rehabilitation at TxDOT Flight Services will be redesigned with a higher deck and reconsidered for letting at a later date.

Aviation

The Commission awarded $40 million in state and federal grant funding for capital improvement projects at seven Texas airports.

State Infrastructure Bank

The Commission granted a State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) loan of up to $9 million to the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation for utility relocation to widen SH 281 in Cameron County. The SIB Program assists communities with low-interest financing to meet their infrastructure needs.

Utility Relocation Reimbursement

The commissioners approved the reimbursement of an estimated $5.4 million for utility relocation in Starr County. The FM 650 project requires the relocation of the facilities, which are owned by the City of Roma. The city utilities are eligible to be paid for by the state as stated in the Texas Administrative Code.