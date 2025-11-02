TxDOT plants trees to honor fallen workers

Oct. 30, 2025

By Danny Perez

HOUSTON— Multiple trees are now growing in the Houston area, honoring fallen workers and raising awareness about the importance of driving safe in work zones.

In the Houston area, 24 TxDOT workers have lost their lives in service to the state since 1951.

To honor these crew members, TxDOT joined Garver, an engineering, planning and environmental services firm, and Trees for Houston, a non-profit organization dedicated to planting, protecting and promoting trees in Houston to plant 25 trees at Cottage Grove Park in early October.

In addition to honoring the fallen TxDOT employees, the event also helped raise awareness about the dangers roadway workers face each day.

The goal is to encourage drivers to stay alert while driving through work zones, and always drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

Each tree planted serves as a symbol of remembrance and a call to action for safer roads.

TxDOT also installed a commemorative plaque at the site to honor the fallen workers and reinforce the message of safety and respect for work zones.

“The trees will remain a living tribute to those who lost their lives serving our state,” said TxDOT Houston District Engineer Glenn Albritton. “We really appreciate you all coming to honor the folks that have lost their lives.”

TxDOT Commissioner Steven Alvis highlighted the importance of work zone safety.

“God bless the families of these 24 individuals who have lost their lives trying to build your community,” Alvis said.