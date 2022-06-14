Paper Dyes Market | Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential, Industry Size, and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the paper dyes market will witness a CAGR of 4.90% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the paper dyes market will witness a CAGR of 4.90% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth in the paper dyes especially in the developing economies such as India and China, growing use of paper dyes for a wide range of end user applications such as packaging and board, coated paper, writing and printing, tissues and other end user applications, increasing investment by the government for research and development activities and surge in industrialization especially in the developing countries are the major factors attributable to the growth of the paper dyes market.
Competitive Landscape and Paper Dyes Market Share Analysis
The paper dyes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to paper dyes market.
Some of the major players operating in the paper dyes market report are BASF SE, Atul Ltd, Axyntis Group, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Synthesia LLC, Thermax Limited., Vipul Organics Ltd, Alliance Organics LLP., Burboya, Chromatech Incorporated, Krishna Industries., Kevin India Co, Orion Colorchem Industries., Red Sun Dye Chem., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, SETAŞ, Satyawati Chemicals, Victor Color Industries, Yogesh Dyestuff Products Ltd., and DuPont among others.
From the name itself, it is clear that paper dyes are the organic colorants or chemicals that are employed to colour the paper as per choice, demand, requirement or preference. The colour is added to the paper or changed using a technique called selective absorption of light. The presence of a substance chromophore in the dyes is responsible for colouring the paper.
Rise in demand for paper dyes by the chemical and industrial processing industry in developed and developing economies is the root cause fuelling up the market growth rate. Rising application areas for paper dyes such as in the packaging materials especially in the developing economies and growth and expansion of various end user industries especially in the developing economies will also directly and positively impact the growth rate of the market. Rising demand for sophisticated and high speed machinery, rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies by the major companies, upsurge in the rate of industrialization, rising diversity in the end user industry and growing focus on the technological advancements and modernization in the production techniques will further carve the way for the growth of the market.
Global Paper Dyes Market Scope and Market Size
The paper dyes market is segmented on the basis of form, type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of form, the paper dyes market is segmented into liquid paper dyes and powder paper dyes
Based on application, the paper dyes market is segmented into packaging and board, coated paper, writing and printing, tissues and others
The paper dyes market is also segmented on the basis of type into sulphur dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes and acid dyes
Paper Dyes Market Country Level Analysis
The paper dyes market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, form, type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the paper dyes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the paper dyes market owing to the rapid expansion in the industrial and chemical processing industry in major countries, such as China and India, increase in the research and development activities, favourable investment policies by the government in order to promote industrial growth, high economic growth in the emerging countries, abundant availability of raw materials, surging urbanization and industrialization and increasing awareness regarding the packaging and board regarding paper benefits. North America will register the highest growth rate during this period owing to the rise in the paper dyes demand for several applications.
The country section of the paper dyes market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
