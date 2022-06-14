GURNICK ACADEMY TO LAUNCH VETERINARY TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM
Serving as the director for Gurnick Academy's novel program is Beckie Mossor. Mossor is a registered veterinary technician, owner, consultant with Veterinary Advancements Inc., and co-host of the podcast “Veterinary Viewfinder.”
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ new cohort for furry, feathered, and scaly patients is now enrolling with the first program commencing Sept. 5, 2022.
An A.S. in Veterinary Medical Technology program will be available across California beginning Sept. 5.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching a new vocational training program for veterinary technicians. The A.S. in Veterinary Medical Technology program will be available across California beginning Sept. 5 this year. Serving as the director for the novel program is Beckie Mossor. Mossor is a registered veterinary technician, owner, consultant with Veterinary Advancements Inc., and co-host of the podcast “Veterinary Viewfinder.”
According to Mossor, the 24-month course, providing didactic instruction paired with clinical experience, will support educational opportunities for students within 13 types of animal husbandry, including exotic medicine, zoo medicine, internal medicine, dentistry, anesthesia, behavioral health, and more. Completing the course will enable students to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE).
“This is an exciting new area of allied health for Gurnick,” says Burke Malin, the Academy’s chief operating officer. “With the clear demand in the market for veterinarian services, our externship partners and advisory board members share our enthusiasm for this program expansion.”
“As a healthcare-based college, Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts understands what students need to succeed in the healthcare industry,” explains Mossor. “We provide diverse resources for students to get the most robust education in veterinary medicine within the online learning environment.”
According to Mossor, the asynchronous, fully-online program offers flexible learning schedules, requires no prerequisites, and has a later application of 40 hours of work in a clinic. It offers a clinical externship, with the last semester used as preparation for the state exam.
The program comes at a fortuitous time as veterinary technology is expected to grow to meet community demand. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, projected employment growth is 15 percent between 2020–2030, with an estimated 114,400 job openings.1
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ new cohort for furry, feathered, and scaly patients is now enrolling with the first program commencing Sept. 5, 2022. Please visit the A.S. in Veterinary Medical Technology program page for all the details.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with physical locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys.
Citation:
1 Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Veterinary Technologists and Technicians. (Accessed Mar. 9, 2022).
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here