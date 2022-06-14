Solifi partners with EQ Riskfactor to offer integrated risk-management technology for the ABL industry

Solifi and EQ Riskfactor now offer ABL customers a new direct line of sight into collateral risk and performance in real-time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced its newest technology partnership with EQ Riskfactor, the leading global provider of risk management software for the commercial finance market (part of Equiniti Group), to provide asset-based lending (ABL) customers direct line of sight into collateral risk and performance in real-time. Through its partnership with EQ Riskfactor, Solifi creates an integrated offering that solves business problems and enables more opportunities for ABL customers.

Solifi continues to build partnerships with leading technology providers in the industry. EQ Riskfactor, for example, integrates best-in-class complementary solutions to enhance risk-management and early fraud-detection capabilities – enabling better customer experiences and increasing operational efficiency. Rather than relying on historical trends and physical audits, ABL lenders can now see what’s happening to their loan or risk exposure online daily and take proactive steps to protect and manage their business.

“We are thrilled to partner with EQ Riskfactor and leverage their risk-management expertise,” says Bill Noel, chief product officer (CPO) of Solifi. “Mitigating risk is one of the top challenges faced by our ABL customers. EQ Riskfactor has the proven infrastructure in place to conduct detailed analysis, fraud detection, and forecasting. Through API technology built on Solifi’s open finance platform, our customers gain real-time visibility to manage risk, detect fraud proactively, and grow their business with confidence.”

EQ Riskfactor is designed specifically for the ABL market by analyzing collateral for trends, fraud activities, and forecasting. They deliver powerful analytics by integrating and analyzing real-time data that controls and proactively identifies portfolio risk and issues early warnings to prevent fraud. These actionable insights provide ABL lenders the information they need to make appropriate business decisions proactively rather than reactively – and instill confidence in the collateral they are lending against.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Solifi,” says Aaron Hughes, CEO at EQ Riskfactor. “By joining forces and working in close collaboration, we can offer the ABL and receivables finance market an advanced risk analytics and fraud prevention solution as well as enhanced portfolio visibility.”

Noel adds, “Ultimately, our goal for our customers is to connect all the different systems with expert API partners like EQ Riskfactor for a seamless user interface to optimize workflows, make data-driven business decisions, mitigate risk that goes beyond a credit score, futureproof their businesses, create better customer experiences, and help them differentiate from the competition.”

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

About EQ (Equiniti Group)

EQ is a leading international provider of shareholder, pension, remediation, and credit technology. With over 5,000 employees, it supports 37 million people in 120 countries. EQ’s purpose is to care for every customer and simplify every transaction, delivered with less of an impact on the environment.

Find out more https://equiniti.com/

EQ Riskfactor (part of Equiniti) is the leading provider of risk management and fraud analytics software and consulting for the global commercial finance market including factoring organisations, banks and alternative lenders. In the UK, over 90% of the receivables finance market use EQ Riskfactor’s products.

