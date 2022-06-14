Energy Marketing Conferences Announce Kevin Greiner, CEO of Gas South as its Keynote Speaker at EMC18 in New York City
Hundreds of Competitive Energy Executives Gather in NYC to Discuss “Accelerating the Energy Transition” Sept 14th-15th at the 18th Energy Marketing Conference.
The sponsors and exhibitors at Energy Marketing Conferences are companies who have supported the growth and acceleration of the energy transition in the competitive energy industry for many years.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC today announced the keynote speaker for its 18th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on September 14th & 15th, 2022. Kevin Greiner, CEO of Gas South, will be kicking off the event with the presentation “Leading with Purpose.”
A purpose-driven company stands for and takes action on something bigger than its products and services —something that makes a difference. When a company defines its purpose, it can serve as the beacon for all organizational decision-making. Businesses can use purpose to: Create deeper connections with customers, have more of an impact on the communities they serve, attract and retain talent, and achieve greater results. Mr. Greiner will discuss these challenges and how competitive energy companies can lead with the purpose to accelerate the energy transition.
“I’m honored to be part of this outstanding event, especially as the first keynote representing natural gas, since it has such a crucial role to play in energy transition,” said Greiner. “At Gas South, we’ve seen how establishing a purpose can make a positive impact on employees, customers, communities and the industry at large. I look forward to sharing that impact and exploring how as energy leaders, we can determine our collective purpose, what story we’d like to tell, and how we can use both to do what’s best for our customers and the world.“
The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be ‘Accelerating the Energy Transition’ and it will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out Exhibitor Hall packed with 40 of the industry=leading service companies, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking on eight pre-conference sessions, seven interactive panels, two executive workshops, a networking breakfast, luncheon and two receptions with live music.
More than 500 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to networking with and learning from the most experienced thought leaders in the competitive energy industry. The conference will be the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America.
The panels include “Regulators Vs. Retailers: Crossing the Great Divide”, “C-Suite Panel – the Biggest Challenges to Running a Retail Energy Supplier and How to Solve Them”, “Best Practices in Risk Management During Inflationary Times”, “Benefiting from the Solar, Storage, ESG and EV Revolutions”, “Digital Engagement: How to Benefit from and Accelerate the Energy Transition”, “Mergers & Acquisitions: Tackling the Challenges of Inorganic Growth” and the CEO Round Table “The Future of Retail Energy”.
The breakfast, luncheon, breaks, and cocktail reception have all been designed to allow participants to maximize their learning and networking opportunities.
Nominations are now being submitted for the “Leadership and Integrity” Award. The nominees are retail energy companies who have in the past year exemplified fine leadership qualities, and the highest level of ethics, and benefit their customers, communities, the environment as well as internal stakeholders. The winner will be announced at the luncheon on September 15th. Email info@energymarketingconferences.com with your nomination.
Past winners include Georgia Natural Gas, Park Power, Tomorrow Energy, UGI Energy Services, North American Power, and Chief Energy Solutions, LLC
Sponsoring and exhibiting at the event are the titans of retail energy and the list includes: Altice USA, AnswerNet, Amperon, ArcTrade, Capco, Cinch Home Services, Customized Energy Solutions, CG Infinity, Core Development, Earth Etch, EC Infosystems/Vertex One, EDF North America, Electric Advisors Consulting, Enerex, Energy Services Group, Enerknol, Enpowered, Feller Energy Law, Firefly Energy Solutions, Jules Energy, LED PLUS, Loyalty Solutions (Optimus), Macquarie Group, Power Analytics Software, Powwr, PR Quinlan, SalesFocus, Shell Energy, Stevens & Lee, Systrends, Tally Group, TLP Software, and Tomorrow Energy.
“The sponsors and exhibitors at the Energy Marketing Conferences are all companies who have supported the growth and acceleration of the energy transition in the competitive energy industry for many years.” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as Advanced Energy Capital, and LED Plus. “They offer state-of-the-art technologies and world-class customer service.”
This promises to be an event that can’t be missed for professionals in the retail energy space.
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
Energy Marketing Conferences provides the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences in premium locations at extremely affordable prices. EMC is the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to network and shares knowledge. EMC takes place twice a year: Houston Texas in the Spring and New York City in the Fall.
About Gas South:
Gas South is the largest provider of natural gas in competitive retail markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South serves more than 440,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and 10 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country’s largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.
EMC17 Highlights