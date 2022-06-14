AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards
Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in Construction ExcellenceATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to recognize member construction firms for outstanding achievements in 2021. The prestigious Build Georgia Awards honor the talented individuals who make up the state’s thriving construction industry.
To be recognized, construction firms submitted projects judged on criteria including safety, innovation, dedication and excellence in project management. The Awards are categorized into divisions such as project delivery method (design-bid-build, design/build, and construction management at risk) firm size, project size and new construction versus renovation and interior buildout. All projects were completed in Georgia in 2021.
General Contractor First Place Projects
-Albion General Contractors Inc.
-Cobb County Switzer Library Interior Renovation and Exterior Addition; Marietta
-Fulton County Hapeville Library; Hapeville
-Balfour Beatty
-Thompson Savannah Hotel; Savannah
-West Manor Elementary School Additions & Renovations; Atlanta
-Barnsley Construction Group
-Delta Air Lines Express Lobby; Atlanta
-Inspire Brands Innovation Center; Sandy Springs
-Newton County Law Enforcement Center; Covington
-Batson-Cook Construction
-Heritage Residence Hall; Pine Mountain
-Northside Hospital Cherokee Vertical Expansion Levels 9 and 10; Canton
-Northside Hospital Forsyth Vertical Expansion; Cumming
-Brasfield & Gorrie
-1105 West Peachtree; Atlanta
-Berry College McAllister Hall Animal Science Addition; Mount Berry
-Emory Musculoskeletal Institute; Atlanta
-Kingsboro at Lenbrook; Atlanta
-Mercer University School of Medicine; Columbus
-TK Elevator Test Tower and IQC; Atlanta
-Carroll Daniel Construction
-East Forsyth High School; Gainesville
-Kubota Manufacturing of America Research & Development Center; Gainesville
-Lawrenceville Arts Center; Lawrenceville
-New Jackson County High School; Hoschton
-Osborne High School Rebuild; Marietta
-Central Plant Builders
-Concourse E Central Utility Plant Enhancements Project; Atlanta
-Choate Construction Company
-Hotel Forty Five; Macon
-Collins & Arnold Construction Company LLC
-16th Street Project; Atlanta
-Cooper & Company General Contractors Inc.
-Gwinnett County Public Library – Norcross Branch, Norcross
-Cork Howard Construction
-Wellstar South Cobb Primary Care; Austell
-Cox & Company
-CP Kelco Project Tesla; Atlanta
-Dublin Construction Company Inc.
-Dean Baldwin Painting Facility; Macon
-Nichiha USA Phase Two Plant Expansion; Macon
-Duffey Southeast Inc.
-Toyota Material Handling; South Fulton
-Viasat Satellite Test Facility; Duluth
-Garbutt Construction Company
-Irish Gifted Academy Renovation; Dublin
-Midway Hills Academy, Midway Hills Primary School, & Lakeview Primary School Renovations; Milledgeville
-Premier Surgery Center Renovation and Addition; Brunswick
-Gay Construction Company
-Kennesaw Recreation Center; Kennesaw
-Gilbane Building Company
-American Cancer Society Hope Lodge – Atlanta; Decatur
-Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Courthouse Addition and New Parking Deck; Lawrenceville
-Hogan Construction Group LLC.
-AC Marriott Atlanta North; Dunwoody
-Holder Construction
-Interdisciplinary STEM Research Building at University of Georgia; Athens
-Norfolk Southern Headquarters; Atlanta
-JCI Contractors
-Pelham Elementary School Modernization; Pelham
-JE Dunn Construction
-712 West Peachtree; Atlanta
-JTVS Builders Inc.
-Georgia Historical Society Research Center; Savannah
-Juneau Construction Company
-Element Galleria; Atlanta
-Kajima Building & Design Group Inc.
-Fulton Industrial Boulevard – Phase I; Atlanta
-Kevin Price Construction
-Berkmar High School Addition and Renovation; Lilburn
-Leapley Construction
-Encore at The Interlock; Atlanta
-Georgia Tech Campus Services Warehouse Storage Consolidation; Atlanta
-Voya Financial; Atlanta
-Lusk & Company Inc.
-Edgewood Center II; Atlanta
-Home 2 Suites; East Point
-MainStreet Walton Mill; Monroe
-McCarthy Building Companies Inc.
-Emory Johns Creek Parking Deck; Johns Creek
-McKnight Construction Co.
-Columbia County Performing Arts Center; Evans
-Millhouse Station Apartment Building; Augusta
-MEJA Construction Inc.
-Jonesboro High School Renovations and Additions; Jonesboro
-Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy; Hampton
-New South Construction Company
-Atlantic Yards; Atlanta
-Georgia Municipal Association New Headquarters & Parking Deck; Atlanta
-Peachtree Hills Place; Atlanta
-The City of Newnan Parks Project: C.J. Smith/Lynch Park Modifications; Newnan
-Parrish Construction Group
-Barack and Michelle Obama Academy; Atlanta
-Lemon Street Grammar School; Marietta
-Midtown High School; Atlanta
-North Houston Park Phase 2; Warner Robins
-Piedmont Construction Group
-University of West Georgia Production Control Room; Carrollton
-R. K. Redding Construction Inc.
-The Birches at Villa Rica - A Tanner Senior Living Community; Villa Rica
-Stafford Builders & Consultants Inc.
-Tindall Fields III; Macon
-The Pinyan Company
-St. Vincent's Academy; Savannah
-Tomco Construction Inc.
-Sacred Journey Hospice; Newnan
-West Construction Company
-Savannah College of Art & Design School of Entertainment Arts; Savannah
Specialty Contractor First Place Projects
-Adams Construction Services Inc.
-TK Elevator Test Tower and IQC; Atlanta
-Brent Scarbrough & Company
-Amazon Hub; Doraville
-Peachtree Hills Place; Atlanta
-The Interlock; Atlanta
-Harrison Contracting Co. Inc.
-Colony Square; Atlanta
-L.E. Schwartz & Son Inc.
-Agnes Scott College - Main Hall; Decatur
-Marek
-Confidential Client; Atlanta
-Mayberry Electric Inc.
-JLL Atlanta Headquarters; Atlanta
-McKenney's Inc.
-Emory Musculoskeletal Institute; Atlanta
-VERO Biotech; Atlanta
-Precision Concrete Construction Inc.
-640 Peachtree Hotel; Atlanta
-Savannah Arena; Savannah
-Reliance Interiors Inc.
-Village Park @ Paces/Corso Atlanta; Atlanta
-Sports Turf Company
-Villa Rica High School's Sam McIntyre Stadium; Villa Rica
General Contractors Merit Projects
-Batson-Cook Construction
-Northside Hospital Cherokee Horizontal Expansion & Emergency Department Renovation; Canton
-The Beacon Parking Deck; Atlanta
-Brasfield & Gorrie
-Kimball Place; Alpharetta
-Thompson Hotel; Atlanta
-Three Ballpark Center; Atlanta
-Carroll Daniel Construction
-Hammond Creek Middle School; Dalton
-J-329 Lanier Tech Campus Rehabilitation & Infrastructure for the University of North Georgia; Oakwood
-Junior Achievement Discovery Center at Dalton; Dalton
-Gainesville High School: Kitchen, Cafeteria and Media Center; Gainesville
-Cooper & Company General Contractors Inc.
-The Coop Group Building Expansion/US Poultry & Egg HQ; Tucker
-JE Dunn Construction
-Westminster Schools K-12 Campus Improvements Phase 1A; Atlanta
-Leapley Construction
-Haworth Atlanta Showroom; Atlanta
-Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP; Atlanta
-New South Construction Company
-Fayetteville City Hall; Fayetteville
-Pace Academy Kam Memar Lower School Addition & Renovation; Atlanta
-The Maven at Suwanee; Suwanee
-Parrish Construction Group Inc.
-Additions to Banks Stephens Middle School; Forsyth
-The New Peach County High School; Fort Valley
-The New Sumter County High School; Americus
-Piedmont Construction Group LLC
-Georgia War Veterans Home Sub-Acute Therapy Unit Phase III; Macon
-University of West Georgia Roy Richards Sr. Hall; Carrollton
-Sports Turf Company Inc.
-Clarke Central High School's Billy Henderson Stadium; Athens
-Stafford Builders Inc.
-Union Baptist Church Addition and Renovation; Macon
-The Pinyan Company
-SEDA; Savannah
-Warren Associates Inc.
-Jones County Jail Addition and Renovations; Gray
Specialty Contractor Merit Project
-Martin Concrete Construction
-Project Fireball; Newnan
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
phudson@rhythmcommunications.com