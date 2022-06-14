Submit Release
Pimberly Accelerates Growth Plans With the Appointment Of Dr. Beatrice Lafon to Its Board of Directors

Pimberly, an innovative cloud-based SaaS PIM/DAM company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Beatrice Lafon to its board of directors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pimberly, an innovative cloud-based SaaS Product Information Management and Digital Asset Management services company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Beatrice Lafon to its board of directors as a non-executive director. Her appointment follows Pimberly’s recently announced expansion plans, which included a £6.5m investment boost from existing and new institutional investors and the opening of its first North American office in New York, NY.

“Beatrice has an enormous amount of retail experience in the UK and the United States, and she will be an invaluable asset to the company as we push our expansion in those territories and across the EU,” said Martin Balaam, founder and CEO, Pimberly. “She brings a wealth of insight into multi-brand, multinational enterprise retailers and brands and is a welcome addition to our advisory team. She will be instrumental as we execute our growth plans and enhance our product offering to the fashion and apparel sector, a key target market for Pimberly.”

Dr. Lafon, who has vast senior experience with blue-chip companies throughout Europe and the United States, has formerly led international retail and ecommerce teams at Claire’s Accessories, the Dutch fashion group, Etam and French omni-channel retailer, Pimkie. She received an honorary doctorate in 2013 from Middlesex University in London and has 2 business administration degrees in marketing and law. Her career has been highlighted by her ability to hear customer priorities and create quick results.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to support the international development of Pimberly in the United States and Europe. Pimberly offers robust, agile and easy-to-use solutions to enable ecommerce players to develop winning strategies by intelligently managing listings, digital assets and pricing across territories, ecommerce platforms and marketplaces. The Pimberly platform is definitely a must-have tech solution for any ambitious ecommerce business.”

Pimberly is an innovative cloud-based SaaS PIM/DAM (Product Information Management/Digital Asset Management) platform that streamlines all aspects of product data and digital asset management processes. The platform enables retailers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to harness and enrich increasing volumes of product data across multiple channels and regions. Pimberly enables businesses to create amazing online experiences with richer, differentiated product descriptions. In using Pimberly, businesses can drive better demand generation and increase sales by getting products to market faster, easily launching new products and expanding overseas. For further information, visit www.pimberly.com.

Nikki Ratcliffe
Pimberly
+44 161 804 1850
nikki.ratcliffe@pimberly.com
