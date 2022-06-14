Life Elements Popular CBD Botanical Tinctures Are Back
Life Elements has re-released its popular CBD Botanical Tinctures... premium formulations geared towards sleep, anxiety and general health
Our CBD Botanical Tinctures are blended with premium broad-spectrum and organic hemp-derived CBD in a very specific formula ... geared towards benefitting sleep, anxiety, and health.”ATASCADERO, CA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has re-released its popular CBD Botanical Tinctures, filling out their award-winning wellness family of nature-based topicals with premium formulations geared towards sleep, anxiety and general health. Life Elements CBD Botanical Tinctures have been well-tested and carefully crafted with years of research to create formulations focused on efficacy and palatability to enhance daily life.
— Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements
When Life Elements first released tinctures as part of its CBD and Honey collection, the brand encountered regulatory restrictions targeting ingestible CBD products. Recent studies including these findings cited by US Hemp Roundtable (https://hempsupporter.com/news/new-study-demonstrates-cbds-strong-safety-profile-amplifies-calls-for-fda-regulation) indicate the tide is turning with attention to safety and minimal negative side effects associated with ingestible CBD products. While navigating through the complexity of an every-changing regulatory environment has been a challenge, Life Elements is confident in their blend of focused botanicals, clean ingredients, and targeted body system profiles to balance and support overall health from the inside out.
Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements is excited to re-release her tinctures, emphasizing, “There are many products flooding the market using essential oils and/or fillers to mask the bite of hemp extract. Our CBD Botanical Tinctures are blended with premium broad-spectrum and organic hemp-derived CBD in a very specific formula that combines our knowledge of active ingredients geared towards benefitting sleep, anxiety, and health, with a pleasing taste profile.”
The Life Elements CBD Botanical Tinctures (https://lifeelements.com/collections/tinctures ) are a family of health remedies to restore, soothe, boost immunity, and improve life for people and animals:
• HEALTH BOOST - 20mg CBD per 1 ml dose | 600mg CBD per 1 oz bottle
Helps maintain homeostasis within the immune system and can help with inflammation, modulating appetite and help regulate energy throughout the body.
• SERENITY BOOST - 27mg CBD per 1 ml dose | 800mg CBD per 1 oz bottle
A relaxing herbal mix of lavender and chamomile. Combined with CBD, it is a powerful stress reducer and anti-anxiety alternative to addictive pharmaceuticals.
• SLEEP BOOST - 33mg CBD per 1 ml dose | 1,000mg CBD per 1 oz bottle
Relaxes the body with the help of ancient sleep remedies like Valerian and Linden root to improve sleep duration and quality without the morning “sleep hangover.”
• PET BOOST – 10 mg CBD per 1 ml dose | 300mg CBD per 1 oz bottle
When used daily, this formulation supports calmness, recovery and a balanced endocannabinoid system for pets and working animals.
Life Elements CBD Botanical Tinctures may be purchased at www.lifeelements.com. For further information, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
