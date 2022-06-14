Michigan Schools Raise Nearly $80,000 for Leading Veteran Nonprofit
Rochester Community Schools Charity Week Raised Funds to Support Yellow Ribbon FundBETHSDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 3, 2022, high schoolers from Rochester Community Schools in Michigan presented premier veteran support organization, Yellow Ribbon Fund, with a combined donation of $76,897.51. The area schools joined together to raise the money for the nonprofit during their Charity Week. Vito Pampalona, Yellow Ribbon Fund board member, and Dr. Robert Shaner, Superintendent of Rochester School District and Yellow Ribbon Fund advisory board member, suggested that the schools consider focusing on Yellow Ribbon Fund this year to provide essential support and services for wounded, ill and injured service members, caregivers and families.
Throughout their charity week, students had the opportunity to interact directly with wounded veterans who have received assistance from Yellow Ribbon Fund. Students from Stoney Creek High School, Adams High School and Rochester High School hosted a variety of events, from raffles to sports competitions, to contribute funds toward the donation.
Each year, Rochester Community Schools chooses a cause to receive the funds they raise during their annual Charity Week. Through their partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund, the students gained a unique perspective of how this organization is helping veterans and their families.
These students have amazed me with their continuous effort to support such a great cause. They have been incredible ambassadors for philanthropy and care for other people," said Pampalona. "After learning about what Yellow Ribbon Fund does to support wounded veterans, these students jumped in to support this organization."
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit that operates on the generosity of donors. With nine caregiver support chapters nationwide and family and service member assistance in Maryland, the organization offers services at no charge to the recipients.
"Thank you to Rochester Community Schools, to the students for your generosity and to our board members, Vito Pampalona and Dr. Robert Shaner, for their tireless support," said Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund Executive Director. "This donation will help us provide hotels, apartments, rental cars and community to those we support. You should be very proud of your efforts!"
Each month, Yellow Ribbon Fund provides services to more than 1,500 active caregivers, including more than 186 hotel rooms and apartments for caregivers who need to be close to a wounded veteran during hospital stays. Since its founding, Yellow Ribbon Fund has served more than 25,000 veterans, caregivers and families.
For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund, getting involved or making a tax-deductive donation to the veteran support organization, please visit YellowRibbonFund.org or email donate@YellowRibbonFund.org
###
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund's top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it's needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to YellowRibbonFund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Tammy Cancela, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Yellow Ribbon Fund
Email: Tammy@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Amanda Hirschfeld, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Yellow Ribbon Fund
Email: Amanda@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 325-716-0104
Jo Trizila
TrizCom PR on behalf of Yellow Ribbon Fund
+1 972-247-1369
email us here