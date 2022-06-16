New Dating App Lady Matchmaker Uses Professional Matchmakers to Authenticate Users Before They Can Even Swipe
EINPresswire.com/ -- A safety overhaul is long overdue in the dating app community, and Lady Matchmaker is leading the charge to ensure a secure experience for all singles seeking authentic connections. A new dating app that streamlines romance for busy professionals, Lady Matchmaker has quickly become the mature alternative to its traditional dating app competitors. By putting safety at the forefront of its design, Lady Matchmaker is the safest way for busy professionals to find love online.
Addressing safety concerns in online dating has never been more important. As digital life evolves, so does digital fraud: as many as one in ten dating profiles online are fake, and some estimates find that up to 50 million dollars are stolen in romantic scams each year.
“It’s become way too commonplace for catfishes, scammers and bad actors to take advantage of those looking for love on dating apps,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “Dating is already such a vulnerable experience to begin with, and it’s irresponsible of dating app creators to have so readily accepted safety loopholes on their platforms as normal.”
Following the explosion of online socializing during the pandemic, there’s no going back: digital romance is here to stay, and dating technology needs to catch up. Lady Matchmaker was founded on the premise that no matter how busy life gets or how exhausting modern dating can be, individuals deserve a secure and pleasant romantic experience.
Safety as the Basis
Before users are able to swipe and find matches, Lady Matchmaker uses real humans to verify the identity of potential suiters. Here’s how:
● After downloading the app, users must upload three pictures of themselves and schedule a video call with a professional matchmaker.
● On during the matchmaker video call, users must answer multiple questions to confirm their identity and validate their photos.
● Once a profile has been fully approved by the professional matchmaker, users can further personalize their account with additional pictures and information.
Upgrading Membership
Lady Matchmaker has two memberships: Kiss and Relationship. While Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos and send messages, video chat or voice call with swiping matches, the Relationship membership includes hand-picked pairings based on compatibility analysis from professional matchmakers. Relationship matches arrive every 30-90 days, and include an introductory phone call through Lady Matchmaker’s secure platform. Plus, both memberships include access to Lady Matchmaker’s social groups, which aim to build a community of mature professionals ready for authentic romance.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe while dating, and it’s time for this standard to apply to online singles as well,” said Swierk. “We can’t wait for new users to experience the security, and subsequent delight, that our platform has to offer.”
Karolina Swierk
Addressing safety concerns in online dating has never been more important. As digital life evolves, so does digital fraud: as many as one in ten dating profiles online are fake, and some estimates find that up to 50 million dollars are stolen in romantic scams each year.
“It’s become way too commonplace for catfishes, scammers and bad actors to take advantage of those looking for love on dating apps,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “Dating is already such a vulnerable experience to begin with, and it’s irresponsible of dating app creators to have so readily accepted safety loopholes on their platforms as normal.”
Following the explosion of online socializing during the pandemic, there’s no going back: digital romance is here to stay, and dating technology needs to catch up. Lady Matchmaker was founded on the premise that no matter how busy life gets or how exhausting modern dating can be, individuals deserve a secure and pleasant romantic experience.
Safety as the Basis
Before users are able to swipe and find matches, Lady Matchmaker uses real humans to verify the identity of potential suiters. Here’s how:
● After downloading the app, users must upload three pictures of themselves and schedule a video call with a professional matchmaker.
● On during the matchmaker video call, users must answer multiple questions to confirm their identity and validate their photos.
● Once a profile has been fully approved by the professional matchmaker, users can further personalize their account with additional pictures and information.
Upgrading Membership
Lady Matchmaker has two memberships: Kiss and Relationship. While Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos and send messages, video chat or voice call with swiping matches, the Relationship membership includes hand-picked pairings based on compatibility analysis from professional matchmakers. Relationship matches arrive every 30-90 days, and include an introductory phone call through Lady Matchmaker’s secure platform. Plus, both memberships include access to Lady Matchmaker’s social groups, which aim to build a community of mature professionals ready for authentic romance.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe while dating, and it’s time for this standard to apply to online singles as well,” said Swierk. “We can’t wait for new users to experience the security, and subsequent delight, that our platform has to offer.”
Karolina Swierk
Lady Matchmaker LLC
info@ladymatchmaker.com