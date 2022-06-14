Asbury University launches Master of Arts in Communication
Degree specializes in practical Strategic and Global Communication best practices
The Master of Arts in Communication takes some of the best courses and faculty Asbury has to offer and elevates them to the next level for working professionals.”WILMORE, KY, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in Fall 2022, Asbury University will offer a Master of Arts in Communication. The 30-hour online program is designed for professional communicators and recent graduates seeking a creative emphasis while expanding their strategic and global communication insights and abilities to excel in public relations, advertising, and corporate or nonprofit communication careers in a diverse professional landscape.
“We are very excited about this master’s degree because of its strong emphasis and practical application of international and strategic communication that prepares graduates for the ever-changing world we live in,” said Dr. Jim Owens, dean of the School of Communication Arts. “Great communication skills are desperately needed in all jobs, and today’s leaders need these skills to effectively manage staff as well as create advanced communication strategies that engage their audience. This new M.A. broadly prepares graduates to be strategic leaders in local, national and international arenas.”
The M.A. focuses on the study of communication at an advanced level of theory and practice, emphasizing strategy, planning, and evaluation, as well as organizational rhetoric and global awareness. Core and elective courses include Advanced Intercultural Communication, Viral Marketing Methods, Global Communication, Cross Platform Storytelling, Media Ethics & Criticism, and Advanced Public Relations.
“The Master of Arts in Communication takes some of the best courses and faculty Asbury has to offer and elevates them to the next level for working professionals,” said Asbury President Dr. Kevin Brown. “This program spans the crucial operating needs of countless industries all competing for competent, impactful communicators. In a culture desperate for leaders who see people the way God sees them, our commitment to virtuous, Christ-centered education will help graduates of this new program be set apart.”
Highly acclaimed faculty members include industry veterans, intercultural experts, and widely published writers. The Master of Arts in Communication from Asbury is designed to be completed in as little as 18 months, can be done fully online from anywhere in the world, and will create well-rounded experts ready to advance to new levels in their careers, all through a Christ-centered, student-focused education. Students completing an undergraduate degree at Asbury can complete the degree in as little as 12 months as part of the university’s ‘Plus One’ program.
Asbury’s School of Communication Arts includes two departments with multidimensional majors: the Department of Communication & Theatre and the Department of Media, Journalism & Digital Storytelling. The School of Communication Arts also offers an M.A. in Communication Arts with an emphasis in Digital Storytelling, an M.A. in Instructional Design, Innovation & Leadership, an M.F.A. in Screenwriting and an M.F.A. in Film & Television Production. These graduate programs overlap with the undergraduate media program, allowing undergraduate students to earn an M.A. in one additional year.
