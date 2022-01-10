Asbury University Announces New Director of Strategic Communications
Abby Laub Previously Served as Assistant Director of Strategic Communications
I am excited about Abby’s passion for communicating the heart and mission of Asbury to prospective students and families and ensuring Asbury is known in the surrounding area.”WILMORE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WILMORE, Ky. – Asbury University is pleased to announce Abby Laub as the new Director of Strategic Communications. Laub brings a breadth of marketplace communications experience and a diverse professional network to Asbury.
“Abby is a valuable addition to Asbury and to the Strategic Communications team. Her skills, talents, and experience line up with our desire to effectively connect to the next generation of college students. I am excited about Abby’s passion for communicating the heart and mission of Asbury to prospective students and families and ensuring Asbury is known in the surrounding area,” said Jennifer McChord, Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing.
The Office of Strategic Communications focuses on creative and customized messaging of Asbury’s unique value in the higher education landscape. Laub will lead a talented team that strategically connects traditional and non-traditional undergraduate and graduate students around the world to Asbury so they can experience a unique and vigorous education. This education focuses on enduring qualities that will prepare them for success in the dynamic global marketplace.
Since May 2021, Laub served as Asbury’s Assistant Director of Strategic Communications following a diverse 16-year media and communications career, spanning from magazines, newspapers, non-profits, corporations, universities, associations and small businesses around Kentucky and the nation. She founded J.A. Laub Photography with her husband in 2007.
“My personal and professional experiences with countless outstanding Asbury alumni throughout my career are what ultimately led me to work at this incredible institution,” Laub said. “I am honored to help the next generation of students thrive in their callings with an Asbury education. I believe universities like Asbury are critically important and impactful, and I look forward to helping further its mission while also coming alongside students in meaningful ways.”
Laub is from Argyle, N.Y., and earned her bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla., in 2005, and received additional education in Colorado and England. She and her husband, Jeff, have been married for 16 years and have two young children. The family enjoys traveling, hiking, bicycling, camping, paddling, and eating with friends.
About Asbury University - Asbury University is a nationally ranked Christian liberal arts institution in the heart of Kentucky with 15 academic departments offering more than 150 undergraduate areas of study, along with graduate degrees and certification programs in business administration, media communication and education and an online bachelor’s degree program. More than 22,000 living alumni surround the globe, leading and serving in all 50 states and at least 80 nations. asbury.edu
