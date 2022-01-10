Asbury University Announces New Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing
New position integrates admissions, financial aid, and marketing recruitment
Jennifer McChord is a visionary who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position at Asbury University.”WILMORE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WILMORE, Ky.— Asbury University is pleased to announce Jennifer J. McChord as the Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing. This new position integrates admissions, financial aid, and marketing recruitment to achieve the university’s enrollment initiatives more effectively and efficiently.
— Asbury University President Kevin Brown
“Jennifer McChord is a visionary who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position. I am very excited for her to serve in this executive capacity, and I look forward to seeing her vision unfold in the days ahead,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, President of Asbury University. McChord has served at Asbury since March of 2020 as Director of Strategic Communications and has already made an indelible imprint on the Asbury community.
Prior to serving at Asbury, McChord worked in various sales and marketing environments, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. She also has experience marketing to higher education, as well as NCAA Division I athletics communications. Her experience in the private sector and the lessons learned there will help Asbury create differentiation and unique value in the 21st century student.
“I am thrilled to be a part of this special community at Asbury University,” McChord said. “Students here are being prepared to succeed in the ever-changing global marketplace. Asbury is providing a place for students to belong, become, and be set apart by providing a rigorous academic education, rich real-world experiences, and a faith-filled community where they grow and mature to be Christ-like leaders. I’m excited to share our mission, value, and student stories of transformation with more students and their families.”
McChord is from Bowling Green, Ky., and earned her bachelor’s degree in Communications and Public Relations from the University of Kentucky in 1997. She and her husband, Jay, have two children, Davis and Riley, and they enjoy traveling to new places together, spending time exploring Walt Disney World as much as possible, trying new restaurants, and having very competitive game nights.
About Asbury University - Asbury University is a nationally ranked Christian liberal arts institution in the heart of Kentucky with 15 academic departments offering more than 150 undergraduate areas of study, along with graduate degrees and certification programs in business administration, media communication and education and an online bachelor’s degree program. More than 22,000 living alumni surround the globe, leading and serving in all 50 states and at least 80 nations. asbury.edu
