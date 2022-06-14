Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, June 14

CORALVILLE, Iowa – June 14, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Coralville.

 

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-81

Approve Minutes of the
Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919

MV-2022-82

Administrative Rules 761 IAC -       511 – Special Permits for Operation and Movement of Vehicles and Loads of Excess Size and Weight

Approved

Sara Siedsma, compliance officer 2,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3020

TD-2022-83

2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program

Approved
(Link to news release)

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661

