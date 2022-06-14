Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, June 14
CORALVILLE, Iowa – June 14, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Coralville.
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2022-81
|
Approve Minutes of the
|
Approved
|
Danielle Madden,
|
MV-2022-82
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 511 – Special Permits for Operation and Movement of Vehicles and Loads of Excess Size and Weight
|
Approved
|
Sara Siedsma, compliance officer 2,
|
TD-2022-83
|
2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program
|
Approved
|
Stu Anderson, director,
#