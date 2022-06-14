Submit Release
EASA Regulations Webinars available in July 2022 by Sofema Aviation Services

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAS is delighted to announce a training session that consists of three EASA Regulation courses, each with three possible dates for delivery:

EASA Part-145 Overview & Recurrent Commission Regulation (EC) No 1321/2014 – 1 Day
04.07 / 11.07 / 18.07.2022

EASA 1178/2011 Part ORA Regulations – 2 Days
06.07 / 13.07 / 20.07.2022

EASA 1178/2011 Part-FCL Essentials Flight Crew Licensing Regulations (A) – 1 Day
08.07 / 15.07 / 22.07.2022

Details of the session:

Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses
Price per delegate for one course: 345 EUR for 1 Day / 680 EUR for 2 Days

Attendance Includes:
– Registration
– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
– Soft Copy of the Material
– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details

To view additional benefits, please visit this page

Learning Objectives:
- Gain an overview of Part 145 implementation & Learn how to avoid potential problems.
- Current AOC holders and other Operational and Concerned Personnel will gain a detailed understanding of 1178/2011 Part ORA Regulations with emphasis on Compliance Monitoring and AMC & GM procedures.
- Understand the structure and content of the Air Crew regulation (Annex1 1178/2012 FCL).

For more details and registration, email team@sassofia.com

Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 08 06
team@sassofia.com
