EASA Regulations Webinars available in July 2022 by Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) announces optional dates for the forthcoming EASA Regulations Webinars in July 2022SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAS is delighted to announce a training session that consists of three EASA Regulation courses, each with three possible dates for delivery:
EASA Part-145 Overview & Recurrent Commission Regulation (EC) No 1321/2014 – 1 Day
04.07 / 11.07 / 18.07.2022
EASA 1178/2011 Part ORA Regulations – 2 Days
06.07 / 13.07 / 20.07.2022
EASA 1178/2011 Part-FCL Essentials Flight Crew Licensing Regulations (A) – 1 Day
08.07 / 15.07 / 22.07.2022
Details of the session:
Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses
Price per delegate for one course: 345 EUR for 1 Day / 680 EUR for 2 Days
Attendance Includes:
– Registration
– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
– Soft Copy of the Material
– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details
To view additional benefits, please visit this page
Learning Objectives:
- Gain an overview of Part 145 implementation & Learn how to avoid potential problems.
- Current AOC holders and other Operational and Concerned Personnel will gain a detailed understanding of 1178/2011 Part ORA Regulations with emphasis on Compliance Monitoring and AMC & GM procedures.
- Understand the structure and content of the Air Crew regulation (Annex1 1178/2012 FCL).
For more details and registration, email team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 08 06
team@sassofia.com
