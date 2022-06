EASA Regulations Webinars available in July 2022 by Sofema Aviation Services

EASA Regulations Webinar Session In July 2022 with optional dates

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) announces optional dates for the forthcoming EASA Regulations Webinars in July 2022

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAS is delighted to announce a training session that consists of three EASA Regulation courses, each with three possible dates for delivery:EASA Part-145 Overview & Recurrent Commission Regulation (EC) No 1321/2014 – 1 Day04.07 / 11.07 / 18.07.2022EASA 1178/2011 Part ORA Regulations – 2 Days06.07 / 13.07 / 20.07.2022EASA 1178/2011 Part-FCL Essentials Flight Crew Licensing Regulations (A) – 1 Day08.07 / 15.07 / 22.07.2022Details of the session:Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pausesPrice per delegate for one course: 345 EUR for 1 Day / 680 EUR for 2 DaysAttendance Includes:– Registration– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar– Soft Copy of the Material– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training courseExamination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for detailsTo view additional benefits, please visit this page Learning Objectives:- Gain an overview of Part 145 implementation & Learn how to avoid potential problems.- Current AOC holders and other Operational and Concerned Personnel will gain a detailed understanding of 1178/2011 Part ORA Regulations with emphasis on Compliance Monitoring and AMC & GM procedures.- Understand the structure and content of the Air Crew regulation (Annex1 1178/2012 FCL).For more details and registration, email team@sassofia.com