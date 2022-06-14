PatchMaster Opens in South Bay, CA
An experienced drywall tradesman realizes the entrepreneurial dream with PatchMaster.MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 35 years in the construction, specifically drywall trade, Greg Pursley brings a wealth of knowledge to the communities he serves in South Bay, California. Pursley previously owned and operated drywall and painting businesses in both Arizona and California, offering all phases of drywall installation on both residential and commercial properties. In addition, Pursley oversaw renovations and capital improvements buildout for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority for over a decade.
“The biggest takeaway from my years of professional experience working in service-based businesses is the need for meaningful customer service. Together quality workmanship and meaningful customer service are a powerful combination and the cornerstones to building a reputation of excellence in our field,” said Pursley.
The PatchMaster South Bay team initially discovered PatchMaster while seeking part-time drywall repair opportunities in Pinal County, AZ. While working as a technician for a local PatchMaster franchise, Pursley immediately recognized the potential of the PatchMaster business model as a viable future business endeavor. Through the support of his family, he and his wife of nearly 40 years will run the South Bay PatchMaster location alongside other family members.
“Pursley’s extensive practical experience, attention to detail, and commitment to outstanding customer satisfaction will help him build a successful PatchMaster business in the community of South Bay,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
The new South Bay PatchMaster location serves the communities of El Segundo, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Marina Del Rey, Playa Del Rey, Playa Vista, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance, Venice, and others. Pursley enjoys spending time with his family, boating, and experiencing various adventures in the great outdoors in his free time.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing expenses include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. In addition, franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 119 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
