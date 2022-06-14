Computational Photography Market to Grow With CAGR Of 33.15% by 2029: Industry Analysis by Size, Share and Future Trends
The computational photography market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 33.15% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on computational photography market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the demand for high-resolution computational cameras in machine vision is escalating the growth of computational photography market.
Market Scenario of Computational Photography Market:
Computational photography is referred to as the kind of procedure of capturing digital image and apply several processing techniques that utilize digital computation instead of optical processes. The computational photography is done utilizing digital cameras and particularly through smartphones that comprises of automated settings for making better or improved point-and-shoot abilities. It uses image processing algorithms to improve the images by reducing motion blur and also adds simulated depth of field and refining colours, contrast, and light range.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the computational photography market in the forecast period are the rise in the demand for high-resolution still cameras and growing adoption of computational photography in smartphone cameras. Furthermore, the increasing need for camera arrays in a single product is further anticipated to propel the growth of the computational photography market. Moreover, the rising adoption of the image fusion technique to attain a high-quality image is further estimated to cushion the growth of the computational photography market. On the other hand, the growing maintenance and manufacturing costs of computational camera modules is further projected to impede the growth of the computational photography market in the timeline period.
In addition, the growing use of displays with 4k resolution standard will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the computational photography market in the coming years. However, the rising attention on miniaturization of image sensor chips might further challenge the growth of the computational photography market in the near future.
Top Leading Key Players of Computational Photography Market:
Panasonic Corporation
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
LG Chem
NEXEON LTD.
CONNEXX SYSTEMS Corp
Algolu
Pelican Imaging Corporation
Lytro
Nikon Corporation
Canon Inc.
ALMALENCE INC.
Intel Corporation
Semiconductor Components Industries
Sony Corporation
HTC Corporation
Affinity Media
XPERI CORPORATION
Global Computational Photography Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of product, the computational photography market is segmented into smartphone camera, standalone camera and machine vision camera.
On the basis of application, the computational photography market is segmented into 3D imaging, augmented reality and virtual reality.
On the basis of type, the computational photography market is segmented into singleand dual-lens cameras, 16-lens cameras and others.
On the basis of offering, the computational photography market is segmented into camera module and software.
Computational Photography Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the computational photography market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Computational Photography Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Computational Photography Market Report
Part 03: Global Computational Photography Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Computational Photography Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Computational Photography Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
