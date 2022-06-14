Two new RFID Journal Awards to Wipelot

The technology company Wipelot was awarded at RFID Journal 2022 Awards, with the projects implemented in the fields of manufacturing and logistics

WIPELOT is an industrial RTLS & IoT company specialized in real-time location systems (RTLS) to improve work efficiency and occupational safety in various industries.” — Wipelot RTLS & IIoT Systems

ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wipelot, which is among the fastest growing technology companies in Turkey in the field of Industrial IoT and implements valuable projects with innovative technologies, returned from RFID Journal 2022 with two awards. Wipelot added two new awards to its trophies with its technological solutions developed in the industrial field, and won the second prize in “Best Manufacturing RFID Application’’ and “Best Logistics - Supply Chain Application’’ categories.

The annual RFID Journal 2022 awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the sector where innovative products are introduced, were awarded for the 17th time. The leading products and works of the RFID industry were awarded at the contest, where the winners are selected by independent jury members.

Wipelot won awards in two separate categories in manufacturing and logistics industries, combining active and passive RFID systems at Ford Otomotiv’s plants and providing safer port operations for the equipment and personnel on behalf of Borusan Lojistik. The award winning RFID technologies of Wipelot, developed completely at its own R&D Center, can be applied for different sectors, providing safety and efficiency in asset management and reducing the costs.

Applications digitalizing the operations in industrial fields

Wipelot projects are developed with the aim of enhancing safety, efficiency and quality in manufacturing, logistics, mining, warehousing and many more fields, and won the grand prize last year in “Best RFID Application” category in mining. This year, Wipelot won two new awards at RFID Journal 2022, with its project “Hybrid Project Combining Active and Passive RFID Systems’’ in the field of manufacturing and with its “Safer Port Operations for Equipment and Employees” in the field of logistics.

About Wipelot

Since its establishment in 2005, the technology company Wipelot makes production in the field of industrial IoT, and provides software, hardware and consultancy services in the fields of real time personnel, equipment and environment monitoring that constitute the basis for digital transformation. The company carries out R&D, design and manufacturing activities in the field of industrial IoT, RTLS, RFID, UWD technologies, and manufactures %100 its own products. Wipelot stands out with its real time tracking technologies that provide efficiency, speed and occupational safety in the digitalized business processes of the major industrial establishments in Fortune 500, and offers substantial added value for the industrial branches such as automotive, home appliances, metallurgy, energy, food, health, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and textile, as well as many different sectors such as mining, construction, aviation and defence. Wipelot carries out analyses using the real time data received from the field, and provides efficiency and occupational safety with the instantaneous tracking of the personnel, vehicles, heavy duty machines, equipment, semi-products and the monitoring of the values such as temperature, humidity, gas and light in risky work environments. Wipelot is a member of Omlox, UWB Alliance and FiRa Consortium, which bring together the technology companies around the world producing hardware and developing solutions with Ultra Wide Band Technology (UWB).