Rev. Lee Atherton of CoachRev @the CrossRoads to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being diagnosed with a terminal illness is emotionally and physically devastating. While it’s normal to feel a mixed range of emotions from fear, anger, depression, shock, and denial, even with our loved ones by our side, we may feel completely alone. As we struggle with anxiety and depression, we wonder how we could possibly proceed with the time we have left on earth. How will we be remembered and can we actually ensure our legacy lives on long after we’re gone?

Lee is an ordained clergyperson and highly sought after End-of-Life and Grief Coach offering hope, healing, and support for those who are dying and grieving.

“Through my unique practical coaching program, I offer an all-inclusive approach specifically tailored to each client so they can purposefully decide on their own terms how they wish to live life’s final chapter,” says Lee. “Together we will navigate the emotional and practical journey of discovering and managing your wishes, fears, hopes, and conversations with loved ones, so you can ‘live your dying’ in harmonious alignment with your personal core values. With a commitment to honoring your unique self, I will create a safe, judgment-free space for us to explore. I will support you and your loved ones every step of the way mentally, emotionally, and spiritually to make the dying process as dignified, peaceful, and comfortable as possible.”

Known for her approachable, compassionate, and empathetic style, Lee recognizes that the client is the authority in his or her life.

Through powerful questions, she skillfully encourages us to dig deep, sort through pent-up feelings, and discover our own inner awareness so we can focus on action that is meaningful to our very own life story.

Lee says that as daunting as facing death is, a terminal diagnosis gives us the gift of seeing life from a new perspective. Perhaps we can use our remaining time to grow spiritually, contemplate our life’s wishes, create a living will, and discuss relevant issues with loved ones.

The fact is, throughout the journey of life, we must recognize that one day our journey will come to an end. Death is an absolute certainty for every single one of us, yet most of us deny death and avoid talking about it.

“Although It can be profoundly painful, when we face imminent immortality, we now have the opportunity to say I love you, make amends, and say goodbye. As we reflect on our lives, we make it much more bearable for our loved ones when we can put our legal, financial, and personal affairs in order. Maybe plan our own memorial service or create videos of cherished memories that will honor our lives and deaths.”

Lee also works in partnership with her beloved four-legged friend and companion Shadow, a service and crisis response dog, who is instrumental in providing mental and emotional support to so many with the genuine and unconditional love only a furry friend can bring. As a dedicated volunteer for first responders, Lee is never without Shadow who helps those in need thrive in his comforting canine presence.

Additionally, Lee also offers an invaluable workshop entitled “Wait, I’m not ready!” targeted to all age groups which addresses all the questions individuals have and allows us to ponder living and dying.

Lee has made it her ultimate mission to be our guiding light. Her coaching helps us process our emotions, show our vulnerability, and connect more deeply with ourselves and our loved ones.

She promises that peace is possible, and we will smile and feel joy again as we heal in alignment with our own sense of the divine.

“My ultimate mission is to positively impact the lives of at least 100,000 people. To help you move forward from your pain and turmoil to peace, love, closure, and acceptance; that is what I’m here to help you do.”

