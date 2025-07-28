Dana Christiansen of Tree Hill Learning Center Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are the industry that enables all other people to work,” our guest declares. “Without us the economy would completely crumble. People don’t realize the importance of the work I do.” Our guest is referring to the industry of childcare and education. Throughout her life, she has made this industry her passion and seeks to pay it forward by helping others that have an interest in this field, and more important advocacy. This is the story of Dana Christiansen.

Dana Christiansen is the owner of Tree Hill Learning Center, two large academic-based childcare centers in Washington State near Portland, OR.

Tree Hill Learning Center isn't just a place for children's growth and development. It's a beacon for the future of the childcare industry. Tree Hill is spearheaded by an advocate whose mission is to elevate the field to new heights, especially though her business.

“We are an all-in-one preschool and childcare,” Dana explains. “We educate like a preschool but also cater to the full-time working families.”

Dana, who is very involved with the day-to-day operations, maintains two facilities in Camas, WA and Vancouver, WA. Each facility contains approximately 6,500 square feet of space, and each consisting of seven classrooms and two outside play areas.

Tree Hill Learning Center offers many programs and activities for infants and toddlers, preschool age children, and all the way up to kindergarten and elementary age children.

Tree Hill is not just helping children grow. It's building a community where childcare is revered and recognized as foundational.

“Overall, we work hard to be progressive and adapt with what is going on in the world,” Dana summarizes. This includes her extensive work in legislative advocacy for childcare, which extends beyond the walls of her centers.

“I advocate for things such as rules and regulations, streamlining background checks, advocating for teachers, and insurance,” Dana clarifies. “I have been primarily working within the state of Washington. My goal is to reach policymakers and community leaders alike, urging them to recognize childcare as a vital cog in the workforce machine. It's about championing respect for educators in the field, advocating for their recognition, and empowering them to thrive without the burdens of excessive regulation. My advocacy also extends to parents’ challenge of finding and affording quality childcare.”

As a consultant, Dana helps to navigate some of the issues that the field of childcare presents. For example, she could help someone if they wanted to open a new school or perhaps needed help with their current childcare facility.

Building on the legacy of her father, a pioneer who established close to fifty childcare centers across the Pacific Northwest, Dana grew up immersed in a world dedicated to nurturing young minds. Armed with a degree from Portland State University, she set out to transform her inherited legacy into a movement for change.

“I really wanted to create my own brand and my own legacy,” Dana recalls. “I am piggybacking off of my father’s legacy because he taught me everything I know.”

Dana recently started a foundation. Known as the Tree Hill Family Foundation, they award scholarships to those that would like to or are currently pursuing a degree in early childhood education. This includes aspiring high school students as well as employees already working in the field of childcare.

In addition to taking care of other people’s children, she is the mother of three children, and a stepmother for one.

As for the future, Dana looks to further expand her brand. In addition, she also wants to increase awareness regarding the issues and needs surrounding childcare centers.

“I would like to focus more on the field of childcare itself along with how important the work is,” Dana concludes. “I want to emphasize how people can help the childcare industry along with legislators to elevate our business – and to respect us more. It all comes back to the children!”

Close Up Radio recently featured Dana Christiansen in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 22nd at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dana-christiansen-of-tree/id1785721253?i=1000718546021

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dana-christiansen-287250518/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5MdroLG6YccBb5cLWadD6z

For more information, please visit https://www.treehillkids.com/

