Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market SWOT Analysis, Growth Prospects By Major Companies IBM corporation, Oracle
Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market is expects to reach a market value at a compound annual growth rate of 15.60%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Market document not only identifies but also analyses emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for the Data Bridge Market Research industry. While preparing the finest market research report, marketing administration has kept into mind target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems with a formalized and managerial approach. Agriculture performs an energetic role in much country’s economic development. The demand for food production is promptly increasing as compared with the world population. Therefore to satisfy the demand, high crop yielding is needed that substantially raise the endorsement of smart agriculture throughout the globe. Big data analytics is an advance agriculture technology that has a robust business opportunity. The big data in agriculture is becoming an important quality and it reports approximately 5% of the market share of total big data industry.
Moreover, the winning Big Data Analytics In Agriculture market report provides strategic profiling of key players in the Data Bridge Market Research industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Global big data analytics in the agriculture market is expects to reach a market value at a compound annual growth rate of 15.60% in the forecast periods of 2021 to 2028. To perform several estimations and calculations, the definite base year and the historic year are considered as a support in the report. With this, businesses can get a clear idea about how the market is going to perform in the forecast years with understandable details about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The Big Data Analytics In Agriculture business report provides lists of the leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and insights of key factors influencing the Data Bridge Market Research industry.
Speciality Agricultural & Animal Feed Categary
The agriculture industry in India has been segregated into 17 major sectors, including farming, agriculture equipment, fertilizers, pesticides, warehousing, cold chain, food processing, dairy market, floriculture, apiculture, sericulture, seeds, fisheries, poultry, animal husbandry, animal feed, and bio-agriculture.This sector is currently showing immense opportunities, with India presently being one of the world’s largest agricultural producers by value. A number of transformations have taken place in this sector over the past few decades. These include - rising penetration of the organized sector, growth in contract farming, agriculture becoming more mechanized, easy loan facilities, rise of exports, use of agrochemicals and high yielding seeds, and an increasing role of the private sector in processing, branding and marketing, etc.Feed manufacturing refers to the process of producing animal feed from raw agricultural products. Fodder produced by manufacturing is formulated to meet specific animal nutrition requirements for different species of animals at different life stages.
Major Industry Competitors: Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Market
• IBM corporation
• Oracle
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• International Center for Tropical Agriculture - CIAT
• NTT Data Corporation
• The Climate Corporation
• aWhere Inc.
• AgriSight Inc
• OnFarm
• Farmers Edge Inc.
• Agribiotix
• AgDNA and Conservis
Key Segmentation: Global Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Market
Big data analytics in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end users. The growth among the segments helps you to review the nook pocket of growth and strategies to approach the market.
>> On the basis of type, the global big data analytics in agriculture market is segmented into capturing data, storing data, sharing data, analyzing data, others.
>> On the basis of application, the global big data analytics in agriculture market is segmented into crop production, farm equipment, weather, chemicals.
>> Based on the end users, the global big data analytics in agriculture market is segmented into farmers, agriculture regulatory bodies, weather forecast, agrochemical and farm equipment industries.
Some Point From Table of Content
1. Overview of Global Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Market
2. Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
3. Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
4. Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Size (Value) Comparison by Region
5. Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
6. Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Competitive Situation and Trends
7. Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
8. Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
9. Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Big Data Analytics In Agriculture
10. Global Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis
11. The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
