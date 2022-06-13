Senate Resolution 311 Printer's Number 1740
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - WHEREAS, In his first appearance at the NCAA Championship
Tournament, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Max Dean
won his first NCAA wrestling title in the 197-pound division;
and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Max Dean
earned the All-American distinction for the third time and
placed first in the 197-pound final of the Big Ten Tournament;
and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Greg
Kerkvliet earned fourth place in the 285-pound division and
earned the All-American distinction for the second time; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Drew
Hildebrandt earned 16th place in the 125-pound division and
earned the All-American distinction for the first time; and
WHEREAS, Since Coach Sanderson's arrival in 2011, The
Pennsylvania State University wrestlers have a 45-5 record in
crucial semifinal bouts at the NCAA Championship Tournament; and
WHEREAS, Since 2011, The Pennsylvania State University
wrestlers have won 32 individual titles, approximately 29.1% of
all individual titles fought in the NCAA Championship
Tournament; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University is the only team
since Coach Sanderson's arrival in 2011 with at least one victor
from each individual weight class in the NCAA Championship
Tournament; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate members of The
Pennsylvania State University wrestling team on its 10th
National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Wrestling
Championship; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate Roman Bravo-Young,
