Senate Resolution 311 Printer's Number 1740

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - WHEREAS, In his first appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Max Dean

won his first NCAA wrestling title in the 197-pound division;

and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Max Dean

earned the All-American distinction for the third time and

placed first in the 197-pound final of the Big Ten Tournament;

and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Greg

Kerkvliet earned fourth place in the 285-pound division and

earned the All-American distinction for the second time; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University wrestler Drew

Hildebrandt earned 16th place in the 125-pound division and

earned the All-American distinction for the first time; and

WHEREAS, Since Coach Sanderson's arrival in 2011, The

Pennsylvania State University wrestlers have a 45-5 record in

crucial semifinal bouts at the NCAA Championship Tournament; and

WHEREAS, Since 2011, The Pennsylvania State University

wrestlers have won 32 individual titles, approximately 29.1% of

all individual titles fought in the NCAA Championship

Tournament; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State University is the only team

since Coach Sanderson's arrival in 2011 with at least one victor

from each individual weight class in the NCAA Championship

Tournament; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate members of The

Pennsylvania State University wrestling team on its 10th

National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Wrestling

Championship; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate Roman Bravo-Young,

20220SR0311PN1740 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30