Senate Resolution 308 Printer's Number 1741

(3) Tina Fey - Comedian, Actress, Writer, Playwright,

and Producer - Tina Fey is an Upper Darby native and graduate

of Upper Darby High School. Ms. Fey starred on "Saturday Day

Night Live" (SNL) and as the show's co-host of the Weekend

Update sketch. She also served as the first female head

writer for SNL. Ms. Fey starred in the comedy sitcom, "30

Rock" and in numerous movies. Ms. Fey has won numerous

accolades and honors including Emmy Awards, Golden Globe

Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Writers Guild Awards, and

Producers Guild Awards. In 2019, The Guardian News proclaimed

Tina Fey as the Best Comedian of the 21st Century.

(4) Thomas Garrett - Abolitionist - Thomas Garrett was

born in Upper Darby in 1789. A member of a Quaker family, he

was raised an abolitionist and became especially devoted when

a servant was kidnapped and attempted to be sold as a slave.

Working out of Wilmington, Delaware, Mr. Garrett became a

prosperous business owner, but more importantly, was the

station master for the last stop of the Underground Railroad.

Even under stress from heavy fines, he continued his work up

until the abolishment of slavery after the Civil War and is

credited for assisting 2,500 slaves to freedom.

(5) Brendan Hansen - Olympic Swimmer - A former Olympic

swimmer born and raised in Havertown, Brendan Hansen is a

six-time Olympic medalist, winning three gold, one silver and

two bronze medals. He also set world records in both the 100-

meter and 200-meter breaststroke. In total, Mr. Hansen won 25

medals across major competitions such as the World Swimming

Championships, the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and the

Olympics.

(6) Billy "White Shoes" Johnson - Athlete, National

