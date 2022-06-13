Senate Bill 1282 Printer's Number 1742

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1742

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1282

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, SAVAL, COMITTA, ARGALL, J. WARD, MENSCH,

SCHWANK, BREWSTER, YUDICHAK, BAKER AND COSTA, JUNE 13, 2022

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JUNE 13, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.33, No.3), entitled "An

act limiting environmental liability for economic development

agencies, financiers and fiduciaries," further providing for

definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "economic development agencies"

in section 3 of the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.33, No.3), known as

the Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender

Environmental Liability Protection Act, is amended to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Economic development [agencies] agency." The term includes:

(1) Any redevelopment authority created under the act of

May 24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the Urban

Redevelopment Law, and any nonprofit corporation created and

