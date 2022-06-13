Senate Bill 1282 Printer's Number 1742
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1742
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1282
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, SAVAL, COMITTA, ARGALL, J. WARD, MENSCH,
SCHWANK, BREWSTER, YUDICHAK, BAKER AND COSTA, JUNE 13, 2022
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JUNE 13, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.33, No.3), entitled "An
act limiting environmental liability for economic development
agencies, financiers and fiduciaries," further providing for
definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "economic development agencies"
in section 3 of the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.33, No.3), known as
the Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender
Environmental Liability Protection Act, is amended to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Economic development [agencies] agency." The term includes:
(1) Any redevelopment authority created under the act of
May 24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the Urban
Redevelopment Law, and any nonprofit corporation created and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19