Senate Bill 1283 Printer's Number 1745

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - General, a statement that specifies the amounts and purposes

of all expenditures made from money appropriated by this act

and other university accounts during the current fiscal year,

as provided in section 3, used as a basis for receipt of an

appropriation during the current fiscal year.

(b) Duties of Auditor General.--The statement of

expenditures and costs shall be reviewed by the Auditor General.

The Auditor General may, with respect to the money appropriated

by this act, audit and disallow expenditures made for purposes

not permitted by this act, recover the sums from the State-

related university and transmit the recovered sums to the State

Treasurer. In respect to expenditures made by the State-related

university from money other than that appropriated by this act,

the Auditor General may review only, and shall file annually

with the General Assembly, information concerning those

expenditures as the General Assembly or any of its committees

may require.

Section 6. Duty to provide information.

A State-related university shall provide full, complete and

accurate information as may be required by the department or the

chairperson or minority chairperson of the Appropriations

Committee of the Senate or the chairperson or minority

chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the House of

Representatives.

Section 7. Financial statements.

A State-related university shall present and report its

financial statements required under this act in accordance with:

(1) the generally accepted accounting principles as

prescribed by the National Association of College and

University Business Officers, the American Institute of

