Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1746

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1746

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1284

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, JUNE 13, 2022

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, JUNE 13, 2022

A SUPPLEMENT

To the act of April 1, 1863 (P.L.213, No.227), entitled "An act

to accept the grant of Public Lands, by the United States, to

the several states, for the endowment of Agricultural

Colleges," making an appropriation from a restricted account

within the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The money of the restricted account within the

Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for

the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, in accordance

with the provisions of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,

No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the restricted

account.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or

immediately, whichever is later.

