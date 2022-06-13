Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1746
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1746
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1284
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, JUNE 13, 2022
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, JUNE 13, 2022
A SUPPLEMENT
To the act of April 1, 1863 (P.L.213, No.227), entitled "An act
to accept the grant of Public Lands, by the United States, to
the several states, for the endowment of Agricultural
Colleges," making an appropriation from a restricted account
within the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The money of the restricted account within the
Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for
the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, in accordance
with the provisions of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,
No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the restricted
account.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or
immediately, whichever is later.
