Senate Bill 522 Printer's Number 1747
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND
PREVENTION AND THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS, AND, IF
THE RESULT OF the blood level tests TEST indicates an
elevated blood lead level, another blood lead test by
venipuncture within 12 weeks of the blood level test in which
the elevated blood lead level was indicated.
(b) Copayments, deductibles and coinsurance.--Coverage under
this section shall be subject to copayment, deductible and
coinsurance provisions and any other general exclusions or
limitations of a health insurance policy or government program
to the same extent as other medical services covered by the
policy or program are subject to these provisions.
(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed as
limiting benefits which are otherwise available to an individual
under a health insurance policy or government program.
(d) Applicability.--
(1) This section shall apply to any health insurance
policy offered, issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2022,
in this Commonwealth to groups of 51 or more employees ALL
GROUP AND INDIVIDUAL MAJOR MEDICAL HEALTH INSURANCE POLICIES
OFFERED, ISSUED OR RENEWED IN THIS COMMONWEALTH IN ACCORDANCE
WITH SECTION 8. This section shall not include the following
policies:
(i) An accident-only policy.
(ii) A credit-only policy.
(iii) A long-term care or disability income policy.
(iv) A specified disease policy.
(v) A Medicare supplement policy.
(vi) A TRICARE policy, including a Civilian Health
and Medical Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS)
20210SB0522PN1747 - 6 -
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30