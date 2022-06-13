Submit Release
Senate Bill 522 Printer's Number 1747

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND

PREVENTION AND THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS, AND, IF

THE RESULT OF the blood level tests TEST indicates an

elevated blood lead level, another blood lead test by

venipuncture within 12 weeks of the blood level test in which

the elevated blood lead level was indicated.

(b) Copayments, deductibles and coinsurance.--Coverage under

this section shall be subject to copayment, deductible and

coinsurance provisions and any other general exclusions or

limitations of a health insurance policy or government program

to the same extent as other medical services covered by the

policy or program are subject to these provisions.

(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed as

limiting benefits which are otherwise available to an individual

under a health insurance policy or government program.

(d) Applicability.--

(1) This section shall apply to any health insurance

policy offered, issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2022,

in this Commonwealth to groups of 51 or more employees ALL

GROUP AND INDIVIDUAL MAJOR MEDICAL HEALTH INSURANCE POLICIES

OFFERED, ISSUED OR RENEWED IN THIS COMMONWEALTH IN ACCORDANCE

WITH SECTION 8. This section shall not include the following

policies:

(i) An accident-only policy.

(ii) A credit-only policy.

(iii) A long-term care or disability income policy.

(iv) A specified disease policy.

(v) A Medicare supplement policy.

(vi) A TRICARE policy, including a Civilian Health

and Medical Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS)

