Cultured Meat Market is Size, Share, Scope and growing at a CAGR of 15% in the forecast to 2029
Cultured Meat Market Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Cultured Meat Market - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2029)" report has been added to databridgemarketresearch.com’s offering.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cultured meat market is growing at a CAGR of 15% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Cultured meat is a type of a lab-grown meat produced using various practices of tissue engineering methods in a culture medium. It is also known as clean meat, in vitro meat and synthetic meat. Production of cultured meat is done by collecting cells from an animal and developing them in an improved and favourable culture medium.
The increasing demand for alternative protein is a major factor accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rapid technological advancement in cellular agriculture, enhanced food safety and environmental sustainability is driving the growth of cultured meat market. However, the stringent regulatory environment and high set up costs will act as restraints for the cultured meat market for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Cultured meat refers to meat created using cell culture techniques within a laboratory or manufacturing facility. It is produced by growing master cells collected from cattle, chicken, pigs, fish, and lamb, as well as other types of livestock and seafood. In addition to meat and seafood production, cultured meat techniques can be used to ethically manufacture other types of animal products, such as leather, as well as animal by products, including lab-grown milk and hen-free egg whites, for example. Cultured meat is ethically produced because livestock is not used within the manufacturing processes beyond collecting the initial cells required for cell culture.
Market Scope and Cultured Meat Market
The cultured meat market is segmented on the basis of source, and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of source, the cultured meat market is segmented into poultry, pork, beef and duck.
On the basis of end use, the cultured meat market is segmented into nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs and others.
Some of the major players operating in the Cultured Meat Market are
Mosameat
Francisco based Memphis meat
Supermeat
Integriculture Inc
Appleton Meats
Biofood Systems Ltd.
Fork & Goode
Finless Foods Inc.
Avant Meats Co.Ltd.
Balletic Foods
Future Meat Technologies Ltd.
Mission Barns
The countries covered in the cultured meat market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Table of Content:
Research Objective:
To analyze and forecast the market size of the cultured meat market.
To classify and forecast the cultured meat market based on application.
To identify drivers and challenges for the global cultured meat market.
To examine competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships in the global cultured meat market.
To conduct pricing analysis for the global cultured meat market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the cultured meat market.
Study Explore:
Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity
End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment
Expected Industry Recovery Timeline
Key Questions Answered in this Report Include:
What are alternative names for cultured meat?
What are the technological and nutritional advantages of cultured meat?
Do cultured meat products have the same color, flavor, and nutrients as conventional meat?
What are the methods and technologies involved in the production of cultured meat?
What is the current production cost of cultured meat and what will it be in the future?
Does cultured meat technology have other applications within the food sector?
What is being done to bring down the cost of cultured meat to be on par with conventional meat?
How many research labs in the world are engaged with cultured meat research?
How many laboratories are offering collaborative research on cultured meat?
Who are the major patent holders within the cultured meat market?
How much capital has been invested into cultured meat by type?
How much venture capital has cultured meat companies received?
What is the current status of the cultured meat industry?
What types of cultured meat products are under development by current market competitors?
What are recent developments and newsworthy events within the global market?
How long it will take for the cultured meat products to reach commercialization?
A complete picture of the competitive scenario of cultured meat market is depicted by this report.
The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.
The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.
The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.
Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for cultured meat market are explained in detail.
It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behaviour about the future market and changing market scenario.
Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.
