Potato Chips Market Worth USD 22.10 billion by 2028 at 4.40% CAGR- Report by Market Research Future (DBMR)
Potato Chips Market Worth USD 22.10 billion by 2028 at 4.40% CAGR- Report by Market Research Future (DBMR)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (DBMR), “Global Potato Chips Market Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 22.10 billion by the end of 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 4.40% during the review timeframe.
The "Potato Chips Market Global Forecast 2021-2028, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to databridgemarketresearch.com's offering.
Market Scope:
Potato chips refer to thin slices of potato baked or deep-fried until crunchy. They are one of the most popular snacks worldwide. They come in two different varieties, such as plain and flavored. The elevated demand for ready-to-eat snacks products is the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the market's global growth. In addition, the increased demand for snack products is anticipated to propel the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, the consistent R&D innovation by the manufacturers is also projected to positively impact the market's growth. On the other hand, healthier snack options are projected to impede the market's growth.
Market USP Covered
Market Drivers
The global market for potato chips has registered a substantial rise in the last few years. The market's growth is primarily credited to the increased demand for snack products. Furthermore, the factors such as evolving dietary patterns, availability of convenience food, and changing lifestyles are also projected to boost the demand for these products across the globe. Moreover, the trend of consuming snack products, rise in busy lifestyles, growing need for an on-the-go snack, and rapid urbanization are projected to catalyze the market's growth over the assessment era. In addition, the enormous growth of online sales is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the players worldwide.
Market Restraints
Although there are several aspects propelling the market's growth, there are some restraining factors as well. The availability of healthier snack options across the global market is likely to restrict the market's growth.
Competitive Analysis
The global market for potato chips & crisps has prominent leaders such as:
General Mills Inc.
Kellogg Co.
J&J SNACK FOODS CORP
PepsiCo
The Kraft Heinz Company
Nestlé
Prataap Snacks Ltd.
Utz Brands
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Burts Potato Chips Ltd
Herr Foods Inc.
Global Potato Chips Market Scope and Market Size
The potato chips market is segmented on the basis of flavour, type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of flavor, the global potato chips market is segmented into plain/ salted potato chips and flavoured potato chips.
On the basis of type, the global potato chips market is segmented into baked potato chips and fried potato chips.
Based on the distribution channel, the potato chips market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailer stores and other distribution channels.
COVID-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market Globally
In 2019, the outbreak of COVID-19 had a significant impact on Global Potato Chips Market. One of the biggest reasons for the decline in the market amidst COVID-19 is the empty grocery shelves shown due to supply chain hurdles. Moreover, despite the disturbances in the supply chain of potatoes, the extorted lockdown beyond the world and widespread work from home scenario actively supported the at-home food consumption and extension in snack stocks, which, in turn, augmented the demand for potato chips in 2022. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the generation of opportunities for numerous private players to arise in the markets to purvey the inflated demand for potato chips
Factors Driving Potato Chips Demand Globally
Demand for potato chips continues to rise significantly worldwide with the emerging trend of westernization of food and consumption patterns. Moreover, a growing economy, a rise in middle-class population and increasing urbanization are other factors. Besides, with the increase of infrastructure development such as metro stations, cinema halls, airports and others, the demand is anticipated to rise further in the developing countries across the globe
