Google Business Profile Listings Added as a Standard Feature on All Press Releases Distributed Through EIN Presswire

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire is announcing a free new standard feature to its press release distribution service, Google My Business. A Google My Business listing shows searchers where and how to visit businesses having websites. Google Business Profiles improves local search engine optimization (SEO) and this information can now be presented in press releases distributed by EIN Presswire.

EIN Presswire’s clients have the option to embed their Google My Business listing into each press release easily with a simple link that will render a Google map with their business profile directly onto their press releases. The Google Map listing will be reprinted on potentially thousands of EIN Presswire’s publishing partners’ web portals.

Jeremy Fields, VP of Business Development at EIN Presswire says “Clients asked and EIN Presswire delivered. Adding Google My Business is yet another add-on benefit that differentiates us from competitors and increases the value to our customers. Our mission is to stick with the popular and straightforward pricing plans with no add-ons fees.”

About EIN Presswire:

EIN Presswire - Everyone's Internet News Presswire™ - is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, DC-based news tech company

About Newsmatics

Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, APEX News Index, and the Perspectify mobile app, among others.

