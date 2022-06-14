Global Smart Watch Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Smart Watch Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart watch market size is expected grow from $56.15 billion in 2021 to $60.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart watches market is expected to reach $78.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing health awareness among consumers is a key factor driving the smart watch market growth.

The smart watch market consists of sales of smart watches and related services that are used in medical, sports, gaming, and personal assistance. A smart watch is a computer-based wristwatch that provides many other features besides timekeeping. Examples include monitoring the heart rate, tracking the activity, and delivering day-round reminders.

Global Smart Watch Market Trends

Internet of things (IoT) driven smart watches is highly preferred choice of smart watches. Smart watches connected to the internet offer a wide range of features such as time, health monitoring, and fitness tracking, receives calls and messages, entertainment, cardless payments, and connectivity to other IoT devices to improve the quality of the user’s life. With increasing consumer’s interests towards health and fitness, convenience in day-to-day activities and smart homes, wearable IoT devices such as smart watches offer various features.

Global Smart Watch Market Segments

The global smart watch market is segmented:

By Product: Extension, Standalone, Classical

By Application: Personal Assistance, Wellness, Healthcare, Sports, Others

By Display Type: AMOLED, PMOLED, TFT LCD

By Operating System: Watch OS, Android/Wear OS, Others

By Geography: The global smart watch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart watch market overviews, smart watch global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart watch market, smart watch market share, smart watch global market segments and geographies, smart watch global market players, smart watch global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart watch global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc, and Google Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

