SCCG and Genius Gaming Consult Enter into Business Development Partnership for Africa

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a business development partnership with Genius Gaming Consult of Kampala, Uganda, for the gaming market in Africa.

Crystal said of the announcement, “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Mr. Najib Balinda, Genius Gaming’s Chief Business Development Officer - Africa, and their extended team. This group of seasoned gaming executives was a perfect fit for SCCG, both in terms of culture and vision, as we seek to build and extend the successes of the Casino Gaming, iGaming and Sports Wagering sectors within Africa. With a market whose revenue is expected to grow from USD 3B today, to USD 5B by 2030, largely concentrated in South Africa, we see tremendous opportunity for government regulated industry growth throughout the continent.”

With the collaboration of SCCG Management and Genius Gaming Consult, focusing on the growth and extension of regulated Gaming and iGaming for Africa at the B2B level, we are able to provide tremendous value to operators and suppliers who share this vision. Our ability to deploy turnkey services regionally, allow us to immediately add value to our business partners, including:

- Feasibility Market Reports and Business Plans

- License Application and Acquisition Support

- Business Development and Management

- Talent Acquisition and Placement

- B2B Partnership Development and Negotiation

- Due Diligence and Regulatory Reviews

- Marketing and Advertising Support

This very special partnership between SCCG Management and Genius Gaming Consult allow us to bring the very best capabilities with respect to operations, systems, technology, platforms and content into Africa’s fast growing, high value Casino and iGaming markets.

ABOUT GENIUS GAMING CONSULT

Genius gaming consult (GGC) is a consulting firm servicing the gaming/gambling industry across Africa.Our services primarily include feasibility market report, B2B/B2C business development & management, operations setup/expansion, partnership setups, marketing and advertisement, license application and acquisition to sports betting, Casinos, Lotteries, Bingo & Esports operators, software & sports data providers, Slot machine manufacturers & service providers, investors, regulatory bodies and governments.

https://geniusgamingconsult.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in sports betting and data, developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

https://sccgmanagement.com

