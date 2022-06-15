4i Apps is now compliant with ISO 27001:2013 and 22301:2019 for Security and Business Continuity, respectively
While serving as a trusted and secured partner for Oracle and our clients, we will continue to remain committed to meeting the highest security and privacy standards.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4i Apps is now compliant with ISO 27001:2013 and 22301:2019 for Security and Business Continuity, respectively. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a most widely recognized quality management standard, which is an independent and non-governmental organization.
— Mr. Ravisankar Palanivel, Chief Operating Officer – 4i Apps
4i Apps, an Oracle partner has been accredited the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (ISMS) and ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Certifications in addition to our existing ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification. This certification is an affirmation of our commitment to achieve and adhere with globally recognized standards of data security, services reliability, and business continuity.
4i Apps subscribed to an extensive and rigorous audit process by British Standards Institution (BSI). Further to the structured audit, BSI has ascertained that the client data management, security, and business continuity processes effected by 4i, measure up to desired standards. Team 4i has been awarded with the certification in March 2022.
Our ISMS and BCMS are guided by set of policies and processes that ensure mot desired standards of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data that 4i Apps handles.
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global. 4i Apps has also achieved Oracle Cloud Service Expertise certifications in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program for many areas.
With operations spanning over 13 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 500 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
