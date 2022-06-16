Vibrant’s GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme is Back with a New & Updated Second Edition

Vibrant Publishers’ GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme, part of the Test Prep Series Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside Take a look at the other GRE Test Prep Books published by Vibrant Publishers.

With this book, students are provided with intensive practice that will help them score high in the quantitative reasoning section of the GRE

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce that GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions is available for review on NetGalley. This study guide offers thorough practice for the Quantitative Reasoning section of the GRE and has been updated to reflect the post-pandemic changes in the style and format of the GRE. All industry experts, librarians, book reviewers, and booksellers are invited to read and review the book on NetGalley.

GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions is back with a new, improved edition. This second edition includes updated information on the style, format, and content of the GRE General Test, as well as scoring parameters and test-taking strategies to ensure that learners are completely prepared for the test day. This GRE Math study guide includes questions on numeric entry, multiple choice single answer questions, multiple choice multiple answer questions, data analysis and quantitative comparison.

These questions cover all the four core math content areas tested in the GRE General Test: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Data Analysis. The highlight of this study guide is its layout. It includes 10 timed practice exercises and a total of 520 practice questions, which provide simulated GRE-style practice for the Quantitative Reasoning section. This helps learners to familiarize themselves with the style of this section, ensuring that they move through the questions seamlessly on the test day. Additionally, the book includes detailed solutions and answer explanations so that learners can review where they went wrong.

With its comprehensive practice questions, detailed answer explanations, and solved examples, GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme is the perfect resource for preparing for the GRE.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme is part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

