India poised to be a global superpower under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a number of steps taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved a number of milestones across various fields. Right from Technology to Healthcare and even the defense forces have witnessed a complete transformation since the formation of the current government in 2014. The vision of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has made the world to notice the growth of India and consider it among a global superpower in the coming years.

As the world was grappling with Covid-19 since its outbreak in the year 2020, there was a massive challenge to manage the spread of the virus in a country with a population of over 1.3 billion people. The Modi government however led from the front and took measures that helped India fight the disease in the most efficient manner. At a time when even the most highly developed countries were struggling to fight the coronavirus, India set an example for the world to see. India’s vaccination drive is the fastest in the world and it will further gain momentum in the future to cover any unforeseen circumstances.

Even today, we see large economies struggling the battle the after-effects of the pandemic. But thanks to PM’s timely interventions through effective policies and programmes, India was able to safeguard the economy to a large extent. The Rs. 20 lakh crore package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme gave a new lease of life to the Indian economy. Expressing their gratitude and love on the completion of 8 glorious years of Modi government are Mr. Ishwar Chander Kaushal, President (Asia), and Mr. Rakesh Rai, Executive President (Asia) of Restore Hope Restore Life for Humanity – Hindus of America, along with Mr. Hari Iyer and Mr. Gagan Batra.

Not just Healthcare, Home Minister Amit Shah along with his team took a number of steps to strengthen and secure the international borders of the country. Every time, when China and Pakistan tried to violate the borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply with a clear message. Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned, that India didn't have a strong defense policy before 2014 and the Narendra Modi government showed the world what it means with surgical strikes. Backed by PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, the defense forces took immediate revenge of the soldiers who were martyred in the Uri and Pulwana attacks by Pakistan-based terror elements. The addition of Rafael jets in the sophisticated Indian Air Force, further ensures that no other country would dare to attack the integrity of the country. For Amit Shah and Modi government, national security is not a matter of politics, it is about putting ‘India First’ and it cannot compromise with national security and integrity.

Boosting the economy of the country, policies and initiatives taken by Narendra Modi, have helped the startup ecosystem to cross over 100 Unicorns today. Indian startup funds even topped China, which proves that the global venture capitalists are now looking at India as a preferred destination to invest as compared to China. The Modi-led government came up with initiatives that encouraged many young Indians to pursue and chase their

dreams.

With a strong team of ministers and the strategic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India is set to be a true global superpower.