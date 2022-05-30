Indian Minister Nitin Gadkari Establishes World Record Breaking Pace of Highway Construction, in India

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) of the Union Government of India has achieved a remarkable feat of making India’s roadways the second-largest road network in the world spanning over 5.89 million kilometers. India is at the cusp of becoming a global superpower with transport and logistics infrastructure built under the visionary and bold leadership of Shri Nitin Gadkari, as the country touched a record-breaking roadway construction speed of 37 km per day. Another indicator of his transformational leadership is the way he has played a key role in restarting over 400 projects stalled under previous governments as soon as assumed stewardship of MoRTH .

Shri Gadkari has taken personal initiative and showed exemplary managerial and conflict resolution skills to resolve the infrastructure development deadlocks that beset the development of India’s transport infrastructure, by turbocharging the pace of highway construction in India. With his sheer determination and marshalling of central, state, and local resources, the Union Government now envisages building a further 34,800 km of highways at a cost of about ₹ 5.35 lakh crore (approx. USD 69.48 Billion) under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana (Bharat’s Garland Project).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said that under Shri Nitin Gadkari, India established a world record by laying down 12,500 cubic meters of concrete on a stretch of 2.54 km of roadway, which was recognized by the Golden Book of World Records. They also achieved another noteworthy feat of laying a four-lane highway 2.58 km in length in a dizzying 24 hours. This highway is part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai 8-lane Expressway project. Its construction was carried out by the world's largest fully automatic, ultra-modern, concrete paver machine.

With his unrivalled experience and his record of having served the people of India for many decades, he is now committed to building a new India with infrastructure which will surpass that in the US and Europe, in the next five years. A solid foundation has already been laid with a portfolio of ₹ 17 lakh crore (approx. USD 220.77 Billion) worth of projects in the last five years. A network of green (environmentally friendly) expressway corridors is being laid, including the ₹ 1 lakh crore (approx. USD 12.99 Billion) Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Added to that is the fact that the 30-km Dwarka Expressway, being built at a cost of ₹ 10,000 crore (approx. USD 1.29 Billion), is an engineering marvel and would result in a Singapore-like city cluster on the borders of the National Capital Region.

Another important aspect of this world record roadway building effort under Gadkari’s leadership, with national security implications, is that 17 such highways have been built in the state of Rajasthan and other sensitive areas, which can double up as airstrips in case of national emergencies.

To know more about the visionary minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, please visit https://www.nitingadkari.org.