Wishes Pour in from around the World and USA on Honorable UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s 50th Birthday

UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the occasion of the 50th birthday of one of the most followed leaders, CM Yogi Adityanath, fans and followers from all across the world sent their good wishes. Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath, who won with votes of crores of people behind him, a fresh mandate, and a great track record, was seen laying the foundation stone of the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the soon to be seat of Shri Rama in Ayodhya. The temple will be a source of divine inspiration for millions of Rama Bhakts around the world.

Expressing their affection towards the CM, Mr. Ishwar Chander Kaushal, President (Asia) and Mr. Rakesh Rai, Executive President (Asia) of Restore Hope Restore Life for Humanity – Hindus of America, along with Mr. Hari Iyer and Mr. Gagan Batra have played a critical role in creating awareness on various achievements of the CM.

CM Yogi Adityanath is a steady, thoughtful leader who is at once at ease talking about the holy Ramayana on the one hand and about airport construction, infrastructure building, defense manufacturing, and election strategy on the other. About Beti Bachao Beti Padhao & PM Awaas Yojana on the one hand and building a series of educational institutions like AIIMS, IITs and IIMS on the other. About helping poor families conduct marriages of their most cherished daughters on the one hand and dealing with land mafias with a just but iron resolve on the other.

With this laying of the foundation stone of the Ram Janmabhoomi mandir’s Garbha griha, CM Yogi Adityanath has performed an act that has resonated across yugas for the Bhakts of Rama, across the centuries for those who were seeking the return of Ram Lalla to his rightful abode in Ayodhya. This feat has helped the hindu community in the USA and around the word with the resolve to restore as close to Ram Rajya, in these tumultuous post-pandemic times.

With the stewardship of the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi is going to launch a whole package of new initiatives that will take U.P. towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

On June 3rd, 2022, PM Modi and CM Yogi had announced 1406 industrial projects in U.P. worth a total of ₹ 80,224 cores (approx. USD 10.42 Billion). These projects will be a catalyst to make U.P. one of the largest economies in Asia, and the largest economy in India. It will invest in the power, IT, infrastructure, agribusiness, defence, tourism and construction sectors, creating an expected 500K new jobs and taking U.P. with CM Yogi at its helm, to the forefront of the 21st century in terms of employment, infrastructure, quality of life, and hence social harmony.

