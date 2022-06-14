Submit Release
masterQueue expands into the Insurance Claims and Fraud Market

masterQueue, the Industry Standard in Skip Tracing software is expanding into the Insurance Industry to help carriers identify and mitigate risk

Use data automation to gain efficiency and effectiveness in the Insurance claims and fraud space by performing more work with less people”
— John Lewis
EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellaegis Inc., dba masterQueue, the industry standard in investigative software, is pleased to announce their entry into the Insurance Claims and Fraud Management space:

For over ten years, masterQueue has been used by leading Financial Institutions in locating difficult to find customers. In addition, masterQueue's unique location features have been used to quickly locate fugitives for Law Enforcement, as well as to help other industries in conducting investigations where multiple data points were needed to triangulate data used in the investigative space.

masterQueue's unique platform partners with all of the leading data providers, bringing in their data through direct API's connected to an automated data gathering workflow engine with full regulatory compliance features integrated into the platform. masterQueue makes License Plate Recognition vehicle location data as well as other critical vehicle data from CarFax available to its customers. In addition, the platform contains access to public record data used to identify or locate people in the claims and fraud investigative process, featuring more sources of data than any risk mitigation platform in the country, including access to data from the largest public record providers ranging from LexisNexis to Thomson Reuters to Equifax to Transunion to IDI to CBC Innovis, and many more.

Jack Lewis of Intellaegis will be at The Future of Insurance conference in Chicago on June 14-15.

If your interested in learning how masterQueue can improve how you use data more efficiently, Jack can be reached at 530-570-9405 or jack.lewis@intellaegis.com

John Lewis
Intellaegis dba masterQueue
+1 916-730-3335
