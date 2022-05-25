masterQueue adds Industry Veteran Kelli Edmonds to its Consulting Team

Contact Management SaaS

As the economic slowdown looms, Intellaegis continues to position itself in key Risk Management areas

Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people.” — Steve Jobs

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, USA, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellaegis, Inc., dba masterQueue announced they have signed a consulting agreement with former Santander Senior Vice President and Director of Business Control and Risk Management, Kelli Edmonds.Kelli joins a strategic team that Intellaegis has built over the years that consists of experts whose deep industry knowledge helped propel Intellaegis recent growth, including former Core Logic co-founder and CEO Steve Schroeder, former Ally executive Bill Ploog, and Intellaegis’ current COO Lance Suder.“Our strategic consultants complement our experienced staff of industry veterans. They have all been key pieces in helping Intellaegis continue to build masterQueue into one of the leading SaaS platforms in the Risk Management aspect of the FinTech space,” Suder stated.Edmonds brings nearly 35 years of experience in her prior roles, which also includes being a Director over Bankruptcy and Recovery at Hyundai Capital, and as the VP at Chase Bank who was responsible for $1.3B in Auto and Student Loan debt managed by an internal staff, and an outsourced network of collection agencies and law firms. Kelli started her career as a collector and team lead for 10 years at Sallie Mae, and then was a process improvement manager at GE Capital, where she was first introduced to the debt recovery vertical. From there she became a VP in product strategy over debt recovery at Citi, where she managed $6B in annual outsourced debt amongst 30 nationwide vendors.“Kelli is as knowledgeable and well respected as anyone in the debt recovery space, whether you’re collecting the debt in-house or through 3rd party vendors” said Intellaegis Founder and CEO John Lewis. “As we're seeing more lenders using masterQueue to internalize deficiency collections while complimenting their existing outsource network of 3rd party vendors who can also utilize masterQueue, we’re excited to turn Kelli loose to help our team continue to innovate masterQueue as the leader in skip tracing and debt recovery software”.Suder added, "When all the data, calling, compliance and security transpires in a single-tenant environment shared by lenders and their vendors, it reduces cost and creates a more secure and efficient process for everyone".Edmonds recently left her position at Santander to form Kota Business Solutions, following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of her parents and brother.“I am very excited to partner with this team of industry veterans in an entrepreneurial environment that focuses on innovation to improve process management through technology.”Kelli and Lance will be attending Resource Management Services' Collection and Recovery Solutions 2022 conference at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas on May 25-26. For additional information you can reach Lance at lsuder@intellaegis.com and Kelli at kedmonds@kotaconsulting.usAbout IntellaegisIntellaegis provides lenders and their third-party vendors a SaaS solution that creates unparalleled efficiency, security, data privacy and regulatory compliance in a single system. Their first-to-market masterQueue platform provides unparalleled transparency and efficiency to assist lenders in meeting strict performance, security and regulatory requirements in the first and third-party risk management oversight process. masterQueue allows lenders to improve margins, cut costs, maintain strict compliance and meet stringent security requirements, all while protecting their brand name and the integrity of their customer relationships. For more information, please visit www.intellaegis.com About Kota Business Solutions LLCBuilt on the foundation of integrity, trust and experience, Kota is designed to enhance creditor and vendor compliance, processes, and performance by managing strategic change and building profitable customer relationships.

