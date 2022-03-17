Intellaegis celebrates 15th year anniversary with 60% SaaS Revenue Growth in 2021
Industry leading Fintech platform positions itself for future growth opportunities
Intellaegis increased its YoY EBITDA by over 1000% as a direct result of their 60% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). ”EL DORADO HILLS , CA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellaegis, Inc., the industry standard in Debt Collection, Contact Management, Skip Tracing and Recovery Management SaaS, is celebrating its fifteenth-year anniversary in 2022. While many Debt Collection related companies struggled in 2021, Intellaegis increased its YoY EBITDA by over 1000% as a direct result of their 60% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).
Over the past four years the company’s revenue has grown 270%. A key factor behind Intellaegis’ success has been the addition of several key team members, led by its recently named COO, Lance Suder. “Over the past three years, we’ve made key investments in our security and infrastructure, as well as in our overall team”, Suder says, “This positions us to capture additional growth opportunities as lenders are facing increased regulatory pressure, rising losses and a need to improve efficiency. Being a a SaaS case management system used to identify and mitigate risk using data with workflow automation, we believe we’ve positioned ourselves well in the Fintech space, as well as in other industries where data and automation are becoming requirements to get more work done with less people.”
In 2021, Intellaegis’ Cyber Security was enhanced to meet ISO 27002 standards on a project Intellaegis worked hand-in-hand on with one of the nations largest lenders. This positioned masterQueue to be deployed as their third-party vendor networks assignment system of record. This allows repossession assignment fees and security costs to shift from being placed 100% on 3rd party vendors to now being placed on the lenders. Lenders are providing the masterQueue platform to their vendors, at the lenders expense, to allow the vendors to work their assignments in the same system the lender works in. This reduces costs for the vendors, while increasing security and efficiency for the vendor and lender. It also reduces the lenders overall risk and vendor management cost burden.
Intellaegis’ security enhancements compliment the regulatory compliance features co-architected by another masterQueue client and another of the nation’s largest lenders, which resulted in Intellaegis being a finalist at www.Finovate.com for best RegTech and best Financial Company Partnership. These changes specifically addressed the www.consumerfinance.gov “Regulation F” seven contact attempts rule changes to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act that went live in November, 2021.
Additionally, the masterQueue solution addresses new FTC security laws that went live in Jan 2022 regarding strict new lender security oversight requirements on third-party vendor systems containing the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of the lenders consumer, and all related parties PII, as stated in this Jan 2022 Auto Finance News article: https://www.autofinancenews.net/allposts/comp-reg/new-gramm-leach-bliley-rules-to-require-changes-to-service-provider-contracts/
Equally important, masterQueue helps lenders and their third-party vendors meet strict new Data Privacy requirements.
masterQueue is unique as it’s used internally by lenders and externally by third-party vendors, and across different lending verticals including auto finance, credit card and mortgage, and in niche markets from repossession to deficiency to bankruptcy to legal collection.
About Intellaegis
Intellaegis provides lenders and their third-party vendors a SaaS solution that creates unparalleled efficiency, security and regulatory compliance in a single, system used to reduce costs and losses in debt collection. Leveraging decades of experience gained from creating multiple successful companies in the auto finance industry, Intellaegis is revolutionizing the way companies address risk in lending.
Their first-to-market masterQueue platform provides unparalleled transparency and efficiency to assist lenders in meeting strict performance, security and regulatory requirements in the third-party oversight process. masterQueue allows lenders to improve margins, cut costs and maintain strict compliance and security requirements while protecting their brand name and the integrity of their customer relationships. For more information please visit www.intellaegis.com
